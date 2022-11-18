Lirik Lagu Carry You – Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't ever say you're lonely
Just lay your problems on me
And I'll be waiting there for you
The stars can be so blinding
When you get tired of fighting
You know the one you can look to
When the vision you have gets blurry
You don't have to worry,
I'll be your eyes
It's the least I can do,
'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
I know it's been a long night, but now I'm here it's alright
I've don't mind walking in your shoes
We'll take each step together, 'til you come back to center
You know that I know the real you
And when the vision you have gets blurry
You don't have to worry,
I'll be your eyes
That's the least I can do,
'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
Like you've been running for hours and can't catch your breath
The demons are screaming so loud in your head
You're tired, you're broken, you're cut and you're bruised
But nothing's too heavy ' just hold on, I'll carry you
I'll carry you
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah [4x]
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
Credit
Artis: Union J
Album: Union J
Rilis: 2013
Genre: Pop
Songwriter: Claude Kelly, Steve Mac
Produser: Joseph Lawrence, Steve MacTim Powell, Tom, Dick & Harry Productions, Ze Infidels
Fakta di Balik Lagu Carry You
Carry You merupakan lagu Union J yang termasuk ke dalam album self-titled dengan tajuk yang sama dengan nama grup.
Selama pertunjukan di Cardiff pada 15 Desember 2012, Union J mengumumkan bahwa mereka telah menandatangani kontrak rekaman dengan Sony Music.
Pada 14 Januari, diumumkan bahwa Union J berada di London untuk merekam single debut mereka hari itu.
Kemudian, band tersebut mengumumkan berita tentang rekaman single debut mereka melalui Twitter. Pada 22 April, terungkap bahwa single debut Union J dengan judul Carry You akan dirilis pada 2 Juni.
Pada tanggal 5 Juni, grup tersebut mengungkapkan bahwa album debut mereka hampir selesai dan berharap untuk merilisnya pada bulan September atau Oktober.
