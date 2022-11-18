Lirik Lagu Carry You – Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Carry You – Union J

Don't ever say you're lonely

Just lay your problems on me

And I'll be waiting there for you

The stars can be so blinding

When you get tired of fighting

You know the one you can look to



When the vision you have gets blurry

You don't have to worry,

I'll be your eyes

It's the least I can do,

'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through



So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you



I know it's been a long night, but now I'm here it's alright

I've don't mind walking in your shoes

We'll take each step together, 'til you come back to center

You know that I know the real you



And when the vision you have gets blurry

You don't have to worry,

I'll be your eyes

That's the least I can do,

'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through



So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you



Like you've been running for hours and can't catch your breath

The demons are screaming so loud in your head

You're tired, you're broken, you're cut and you're bruised

But nothing's too heavy ' just hold on, I'll carry you



I'll carry you



Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah [4x]



So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you



So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you



Credit

Artis: Union J

Album: Union J

Rilis: 2013

Genre: Pop

Songwriter: Claude Kelly, Steve Mac

Produser: Joseph Lawrence, Steve MacTim Powell, Tom, Dick & Harry Productions, Ze Infidels

Fakta di Balik Lagu Carry You

Carry You merupakan lagu Union J yang termasuk ke dalam album self-titled dengan tajuk yang sama dengan nama grup.

Selama pertunjukan di Cardiff pada 15 Desember 2012, Union J mengumumkan bahwa mereka telah menandatangani kontrak rekaman dengan Sony Music.

Pada 14 Januari, diumumkan bahwa Union J berada di London untuk merekam single debut mereka hari itu.

Kemudian, band tersebut mengumumkan berita tentang rekaman single debut mereka melalui Twitter. Pada 22 April, terungkap bahwa single debut Union J dengan judul Carry You akan dirilis pada 2 Juni.

Pada tanggal 5 Juni, grup tersebut mengungkapkan bahwa album debut mereka hampir selesai dan berharap untuk merilisnya pada bulan September atau Oktober.