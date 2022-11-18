Lirik Lagu Loving You Is Easy – Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Loving You Is Easy – Union J

We were lost in the middle

Like bottles in the ocean

But we found one another

Like the answer to a question

Like words to a love song

Like a river to the red sea

Finding you is so hard

But loving you is easy

Loving you is easy

Loving you is easy

Finding you is so hard

Loving you is easy

We were lost in the middle

Like bottles in the ocean

But we found one another

Like the answer to a question

Like words to a love song

Like a river to the red sea

Finding you is so hard

But loving you is easy

Loving you is easy

Loving you is easy

Finding you is so hard

But loving you is easy

Finding you is so hard (loving you, I've been loving you)

(Loving you)

I think I've finally found the one

Here comes the change

I think the change has just begun

I'm not the same

I think I've finally found the one

Here comes the change

I think the change has just begun

I'm not the same

I think I've finally found the one

We were lost in the middle

Like bottles in the ocean

But we found one another

Like the answer to a question

Like words to a love song

Like a river to the red sea

Finding you is so hard (hard)

But loving you is easy (easy, easy, easy, easy, easy, easy, easy)