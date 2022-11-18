Lirik Lagu Loving You Is Easy – Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

We were lost in the middle
Like bottles in the ocean
But we found one another
Like the answer to a question
Like words to a love song
Like a river to the red sea
Finding you is so hard
But loving you is easy
Loving you is easy
Loving you is easy
Finding you is so hard
Loving you is easy
We were lost in the middle
Like bottles in the ocean
But we found one another
Like the answer to a question
Like words to a love song
Like a river to the red sea
Finding you is so hard
But loving you is easy
Loving you is easy
Loving you is easy
Finding you is so hard
But loving you is easy
Finding you is so hard (loving you, I've been loving you)
(Loving you)
I think I've finally found the one
Here comes the change
I think the change has just begun
I'm not the same
I think I've finally found the one
Here comes the change
I think the change has just begun
I'm not the same
I think I've finally found the one
We were lost in the middle
Like bottles in the ocean
But we found one another
Like the answer to a question
Like words to a love song
Like a river to the red sea
Finding you is so hard (hard)
But loving you is easy (easy, easy, easy, easy, easy, easy, easy)
