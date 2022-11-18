Lirik Lagu Right Round - Flo Rida ft. Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Right Round - Flo Rida ft. Kesha
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
Flo Rida
Hey, walk out the house with my swagger
Hop in there we go, I got places to go
People to see, time is precious
I look at my Cartier, out of control
Just like my mind where I'm going
No women, no shorties, no nothing but clothes
No stopping now, my Pirrellis on roll
I like my jewelry, that's always on gold!
I know the storm is coming
My pockets keep telling me it's gonna shower
Call up my homies that's home
Then pop in the night 'cause it's meant to be ours
We keep a fadeaway shot
'Cause we balling this platinum Patron every hour
Look momma I owe you just like the flowers
Girl you the truth with all that goody power 'cause
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
From the top of the pole, I watch her go down
She got me throwing my money around
Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found
It's going down down
From the top of the pole, I watch her go down
She got me throwing my money around
Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found
It's going down down
Hey! Shorty must know I'm the man
My money love her like a number one fan
Don't open my mouth, let her talk to my fans,
My Benjamin Franklins
A couple of grands,
I got rubber bands,
My paper planes making her dance
Get dirty all night, that's part of my plan
We building castles that's made out of sand
She's amazin',
Her fire blazin',
Hotter than Cajun,
Girl won't you move a little closer
Time to get paid, it's maximum wage,
That body belong on a poster
I'm in a daze,
That bottom is waving
At me like, "Dammit I know ya."
You want a show like a gun out a holster
Tell me whatever and I'll be ya chauffeur 'cause
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
From the top of the pole, I watch her go down
She got me throwing my money around
Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found
It's going down down
From the top of the pole, I watch her go down
She got me throwing my money around
Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found
It's going down down
I'm spending my money
I'm out of control
Somebody help me
She taking my bank roll
But I'm king of the club
And I'm wearing the crown
Poppin' these bottles
Touching these models
Watching they asses go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
Credit
Produser: Flo Rida, Dr. Luke, Kool Kojak, DJ Frank E, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Aaron Bay-Schuck, dan Dead or Alive
Penulis: Dr. Luke dan Kool Kojak
Album: ROOTS
Genre: Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Right Round merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan menampilkan Kesha sebagai teman duetnya.
Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 27 Januari 2009 sebagai single utama dari album studio kedua Flo Rida yang bertajuk ROOTS.
Meskipun menerima sebagian besar ulasan negatif dengan kritikus yang mengeklaim bahwa lagu tersebut dinilai misoginis, Right Round tetap meraih kesuksesan secara komersial.
Hal tersebut terbukti ketika lagu itu mencapai peringkat sepuluh besar di tangga lagu di sembilan belas negara.
Di tanah airnya sendiri, Right Round menjadi single nomor satu kedua Flo Rida dan bertahan di puncak tangga lagu selama enam minggu berturut-turut.
Diketahui, lagu ini merupakan salah satu single terlaris di era digital, dengan lebih dari dua belas juta unduhan bersertifikat telah terjual, menjadikannya single terlaris milik Flo Rida. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
