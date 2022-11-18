Lirik Lagu Right Round - Flo Rida ft. Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Right Round - Flo Rida ft. Kesha



You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down

You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down

Flo Rida



Hey, walk out the house with my swagger

Hop in there we go, I got places to go

People to see, time is precious

I look at my Cartier, out of control



Just like my mind where I'm going

No women, no shorties, no nothing but clothes

No stopping now, my Pirrellis on roll

I like my jewelry, that's always on gold!



I know the storm is coming

My pockets keep telling me it's gonna shower

Call up my homies that's home

Then pop in the night 'cause it's meant to be ours



We keep a fadeaway shot

'Cause we balling this platinum Patron every hour

Look momma I owe you just like the flowers

Girl you the truth with all that goody power 'cause



You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down

You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down



From the top of the pole, I watch her go down

She got me throwing my money around

Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found

It's going down down

From the top of the pole, I watch her go down

She got me throwing my money around

Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found

It's going down down



Hey! Shorty must know I'm the man

My money love her like a number one fan

Don't open my mouth, let her talk to my fans,

My Benjamin Franklins



A couple of grands,

I got rubber bands,

My paper planes making her dance

Get dirty all night, that's part of my plan

We building castles that's made out of sand



She's amazin',

Her fire blazin',

Hotter than Cajun,

Girl won't you move a little closer

Time to get paid, it's maximum wage,

That body belong on a poster



I'm in a daze,

That bottom is waving

At me like, "Dammit I know ya."

You want a show like a gun out a holster

Tell me whatever and I'll be ya chauffeur 'cause



You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down

You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down



From the top of the pole, I watch her go down

She got me throwing my money around

Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found

It's going down down

From the top of the pole, I watch her go down

She got me throwing my money around

Ain't nothing more beautiful to be found

It's going down down



I'm spending my money

I'm out of control

Somebody help me

She taking my bank roll

But I'm king of the club

And I'm wearing the crown

Poppin' these bottles

Touching these models

Watching they asses go down down



You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down

You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down



You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down

You spin my head right round, right round

When you go down, when you go down down



Credit



Produser: Flo Rida, Dr. Luke, Kool Kojak, DJ Frank E, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Aaron Bay-Schuck, dan Dead or Alive



Penulis: Dr. Luke dan Kool Kojak



Album: ROOTS



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Right Round merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan menampilkan Kesha sebagai teman duetnya.



Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 27 Januari 2009 sebagai single utama dari album studio kedua Flo Rida yang bertajuk ROOTS.



Meskipun menerima sebagian besar ulasan negatif dengan kritikus yang mengeklaim bahwa lagu tersebut dinilai misoginis, Right Round tetap meraih kesuksesan secara komersial.



Hal tersebut terbukti ketika lagu itu mencapai peringkat sepuluh besar di tangga lagu di sembilan belas negara.



Di tanah airnya sendiri, Right Round menjadi single nomor satu kedua Flo Rida dan bertahan di puncak tangga lagu selama enam minggu berturut-turut.



Diketahui, lagu ini merupakan salah satu single terlaris di era digital, dengan lebih dari dua belas juta unduhan bersertifikat telah terjual, menjadikannya single terlaris milik Flo Rida. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***