Lirik Lagu It’s Over Now – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Over Now – Mocca
I know that you’re very nice
Never ever tell me lies
You’re always there to comfort me
And cheer me up when I am down
However that is it
You’ve got you’re world and I’ve got mine
And after all that we’ve been through I must say
Sorry honey my heart is not for you
Sorry baby this love is not for you
Sorry honey my heart is not for you
Sorry baby this love is not for you
It’s over now
However that is it
You’ve got you’re world and I’ve got mine
And after all that we’ve been through I must say
Sorry honey my heart is not for you
Sorry baby this love is not for you
Sorry honey my heart is not for you
Sorry baby this love is not for you
It’s over now
Du du du
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: Friends
Dirilis: 2004
Pencipta lagu: Mocca
Genre: Alternative, Indie
Artikel Pilihan