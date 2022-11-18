Lirik Lagu It’s Over Now – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Over Now – Mocca

I know that you’re very nice

Never ever tell me lies

You’re always there to comfort me

And cheer me up when I am down

However that is it

You’ve got you’re world and I’ve got mine

And after all that we’ve been through I must say

Sorry honey my heart is not for you

Sorry baby this love is not for you

Sorry honey my heart is not for you

Sorry baby this love is not for you

It’s over now

However that is it

You’ve got you’re world and I’ve got mine

And after all that we’ve been through I must say

Sorry honey my heart is not for you

Sorry baby this love is not for you

Sorry honey my heart is not for you

Sorry baby this love is not for you

It’s over now

Du du du

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Friends

Dirilis: 2004

Pencipta lagu: Mocca

Genre: Alternative, Indie