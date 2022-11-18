Lirik Lagu Drown – Martin Garrix feat Clinto Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drown – Martin Garrix feat Clinto Kane

I've been tryna keep my distance

But in an instant, you break me down

I know better than to want you

But I succumb to you without a doubt

Now the water is rising

And I'm too tired to swim

And my lungs just can't take it

But I keep breathing you in, so

Tell me lies, tell me painted truths

Anything at all to keep me close to you

Pull me under the way you do

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you

Oh

Anything at all to keep me close to you

Oh

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you

(Oh)

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you

I'm so used to your excuses

That when you bruise me I stick around

No point trying to make it out now

Rather be sinking than go without

And now the water is rising

And I'm too tired to swim

And my lungs just can't take it

But I keep breathing you in, so

Tell me lies, tell me painted truths

Anything at all to keep me close to you

Pull me under the way you do

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you

Oh

Anything at all to keep me close to you

Oh

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you

(Oh)

Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you