Lirik Lagu Drown – Martin Garrix feat Clinto Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drown – Martin Garrix feat Clinto Kane
I've been tryna keep my distance
But in an instant, you break me down
I know better than to want you
But I succumb to you without a doubt
Now the water is rising
And I'm too tired to swim
And my lungs just can't take it
But I keep breathing you in, so
Tell me lies, tell me painted truths
Anything at all to keep me close to you
Pull me under the way you do
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
Oh
Anything at all to keep me close to you
Oh
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
(Oh)
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
I'm so used to your excuses
That when you bruise me I stick around
No point trying to make it out now
Rather be sinking than go without
And now the water is rising
And I'm too tired to swim
And my lungs just can't take it
But I keep breathing you in, so
Tell me lies, tell me painted truths
Anything at all to keep me close to you
Pull me under the way you do
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
Oh
Anything at all to keep me close to you
Oh
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
(Oh)
Tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you
