Lirik Lagu Swing It Bob! – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 04:25 WIB
Mocca.
Mocca. /DOK. Lucky Me Music

Lirik Lagu Swing It Bob! – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly

Hello dear what can I do for you
Will you go and swing along tonight
Just take a step and they'll do the rest
Just let it flow and you will glow
Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight

Never mind troubles that may have come
Just go along with the tunes the band are playing
But let's go and dance
Do tango or a mambo jumbo I don't care

Hello dear what can I do for you
Will you go and swing along tonight
Just take a step and they'll do the rest
Just let it flow and you will glow
Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight

Do the cha-cha-cha
Do the Tango
Do the Samba

Or Perhaps play something sweet slow and nice like a waltz

Na'ah I prefer to go swinging

Hello Dear What can I do for you
Will you go and swing along tonight
Just take a step and they'll do the rest
Just let it flow and you will glow
Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight

Swing it Bob

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB
Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
6

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
7

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
8

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
9

Salmafina Jawab Isu Sunan Kalijaga Kena HIV Gegara Selingkuh dengan Denise Chariesta
10

Menlu Rusia Angkat Koper dari KTT G20 di Tengah Kabar Serangan ke Polandia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kebumen Talk

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Virgo, Libra, Scorpio Hari Ini, 18 November 2022

Ramalan Cinta Zodiak Virgo, Libra, Scorpio Hari Ini, 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 05:08 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Pangandaran dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini 18 November 2022

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Pangandaran dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 05:07 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Jumat, 18 November 2022 di Tujuh Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Jumat, 18 November 2022 di Tujuh Lokasi

18 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ini Kebiasaan Lisa BLACKPINK di Belakang Panggung yang Membuat BLINK Merasa Kagum dan Makin Mencintainya

Ini Kebiasaan Lisa BLACKPINK di Belakang Panggung yang Membuat BLINK Merasa Kagum dan Makin Mencintainya

18 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Gara-gara 12 Hal Ini Tidak Cair Bansos PKH Tahap 4 Bulan November Ini, Cermati Syarat-syarat Lengkapnya

Gara-gara 12 Hal Ini Tidak Cair Bansos PKH Tahap 4 Bulan November Ini, Cermati Syarat-syarat Lengkapnya

18 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Januari - Glenn Fredly: Berat Bebanku, Meninggalkanmu

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Januari - Glenn Fredly: Berat Bebanku, Meninggalkanmu

18 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal ANTV Jumat, 18 November 2022: Saksikan Film Josh dan 999-9999

Jadwal ANTV Jumat, 18 November 2022: Saksikan Film Josh dan 999-9999

18 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Bandung Raya

5 Skandal Artis Kpop Paling Menggemparkan di Dunia  Hiburan Korea Selatan,  Nomer 4 Paling Heboh

5 Skandal Artis Kpop Paling Menggemparkan di Dunia  Hiburan Korea Selatan,  Nomer 4 Paling Heboh

18 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 18 November 2022, Klaim Skin Terbaru dan Diamond Gratis di reward.ff.garena.com

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 18 November 2022, Klaim Skin Terbaru dan Diamond Gratis di reward.ff.garena.com

18 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Halo Virgo, Libra, Scorpio Perhatikan Kesehatan ! Cek Ramalan Zodiak Anda Hari Ini

Halo Virgo, Libra, Scorpio Perhatikan Kesehatan ! Cek Ramalan Zodiak Anda Hari Ini

18 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Nonton Black Panther Wakanda Forever (2022) Gratis Full Movie Sub Indo? Pakai Link Nonton Berikut yang Resmi

Nonton Black Panther Wakanda Forever (2022) Gratis Full Movie Sub Indo? Pakai Link Nonton Berikut yang Resmi

18 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 18 November 2022: Anda Berada Dalam Suasana Hati yang Mendominasi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 18 November 2022: Anda Berada Dalam Suasana Hati yang Mendominasi

18 November 2022, 05:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

18 November 2022, 05:01 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Psikologi: Gunakan Intuisi! Gambar Mana yang Paling Berkesan? Ungkap Kelemahan Karakter Anda

Tes Psikologi: Gunakan Intuisi! Gambar Mana yang Paling Berkesan? Ungkap Kelemahan Karakter Anda

18 November 2022, 05:01 WIB

Media Blora

PKH Tahap 4 Sudah Cair, Segera Cek Namamu Melalui Situs cekbansos.kemensos.go.id.

PKH Tahap 4 Sudah Cair, Segera Cek Namamu Melalui Situs cekbansos.kemensos.go.id.

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Banten

42 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru Bermakna Cantik, Mulia hingga Lemah Lembut

42 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru Bermakna Cantik, Mulia hingga Lemah Lembut

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Lingkunganmu Sedang Berubah

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Lingkunganmu Sedang Berubah

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Sumenep News

Makna dan Arti Kendu Bahasa Bugis Viral di TikTok, Jangan Dibuka!

Makna dan Arti Kendu Bahasa Bugis Viral di TikTok, Jangan Dibuka!

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia U20 VS Prancis U20 :Pasukan Garuda Muda di Bantai Setengah Lusin

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia U20 VS Prancis U20 :Pasukan Garuda Muda di Bantai Setengah Lusin

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Dua Youtuber Inggris Menghina Batik Indonesia, Netizen Indonesia Tak Tinggal Diam

Dua Youtuber Inggris Menghina Batik Indonesia, Netizen Indonesia Tak Tinggal Diam

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Nonton Tajwid Cinta Jam Berapa? Cek Disini

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Nonton Tajwid Cinta Jam Berapa? Cek Disini

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Banten

Piala Dunia 2022: Tak Hargai Tuan Rumah, Pergantian Logo Timnas Amerika Serikat Tuai Pro Kontra

Piala Dunia 2022: Tak Hargai Tuan Rumah, Pergantian Logo Timnas Amerika Serikat Tuai Pro Kontra

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Anda Dapat Komunikasi Terbuka dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Anda Dapat Komunikasi Terbuka dengan Pasangan

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022: Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022: Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Trans TV Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Film Amityville The Awakening dan Blind

Jadwal Trans TV Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Film Amityville The Awakening dan Blind

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB