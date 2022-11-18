Lirik Lagu Swing It Bob! – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Swing It Bob! – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly
Hello dear what can I do for you
Will you go and swing along tonight
Just take a step and they'll do the rest
Just let it flow and you will glow
Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight
Never mind troubles that may have come
Just go along with the tunes the band are playing
But let's go and dance
Do tango or a mambo jumbo I don't care
Hello dear what can I do for you
Will you go and swing along tonight
Just take a step and they'll do the rest
Just let it flow and you will glow
Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight
Do the cha-cha-cha
Do the Tango
Do the Samba
Or Perhaps play something sweet slow and nice like a waltz
Na'ah I prefer to go swinging
Hello Dear What can I do for you
Will you go and swing along tonight
Just take a step and they'll do the rest
Just let it flow and you will glow
Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight
Swing it Bob
