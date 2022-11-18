Lirik Lagu Swing It Bob! – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Swing It Bob! – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly

Hello dear what can I do for you

Will you go and swing along tonight

Just take a step and they'll do the rest

Just let it flow and you will glow

Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight

Never mind troubles that may have come

Just go along with the tunes the band are playing

But let's go and dance

Do tango or a mambo jumbo I don't care

Hello dear what can I do for you

Will you go and swing along tonight

Just take a step and they'll do the rest

Just let it flow and you will glow

Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight

Do the cha-cha-cha

Do the Tango

Do the Samba

Or Perhaps play something sweet slow and nice like a waltz

Na'ah I prefer to go swinging

Hello Dear What can I do for you

Will you go and swing along tonight

Just take a step and they'll do the rest

Just let it flow and you will glow

Just like the moonbeam up in the sky tonight

Swing it Bob