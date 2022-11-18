Lirik Lagu Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins

How can I just let you walk away?

Just let you leave without a trace

When I stand here taking every breath, with you, ooh

You're the only one who really knew me at all

How can you just walk away from me?

When all I can do is watch you leave

'Cos we've shared the laughter and the pain and even shared the tears

You're the only one who really knew me at all

So take a look at me now, oh there's just an empty space

And there's nothin' left here to remind me

Just the memory of your face

Ooh, take a look at me now, well there's just an empty space

And you coming back to me is against the odds

And that's what I've got to face

Instrumental

I wish, I could just make you turn around

Turn around and see me cry

There's so much I need to say to you so many reasons why

You're the only one who really knew me at all

So take a look at me now, well there's just an empty space

And there's nothin' left here to remind me, just the memory of your face

Now take a look at me now, 'cos there's just an empty space

But to wait for you, is all I can do and that's what I've got to face

Take a good look at me now, 'cos I'll still be standin' here

And you coming back to me is against all odds

It's the chance I've gotta take

Instrumental

Take a look at me now

Credit

Dirilis: 1984

Album: Against All Odds

Genre: Pop, Regional Mexica

Penulis lag: Phil Collins

Fakta di Balik Lagu Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins

Phil Collins adalah penyanyi Inggris dan multi-instrumentalis yang telah menguasai banyak instrumen termasuk drum, gitar, bass dan piano. Phil Collins pertama kali menjadi terkenal sebagai anggota band rock 70-an bernama Genesis. Collins kemudian memutuskan untuk bersolo karier mulai tahun 80-an, menghasilkan banyak hit selama waktu itu.

Selama karier musiknya, karya Phil Collins telah terjual lebih dari 100 juta kopi, baik sebagai penyanyi dan drummer untuk Genesis dan selama karir solonya. Seorang ayah pesohor Inggris yang terkenal, Lily Collins juga telah memenangkan banyak penghargaan, termasuk tujuh Grammy Awards dan Oscar.

Lagu Against All Odds merupakan bagian dari album milik Collins. Lagu yang dirilis pada1984 sendiri menceritakan seseorang protagonis memohon mantan kekasihnya untuk Take a Look at Me Now mengetahui bahwa berdamai dengannya adalah Against All Odds atau melawan segala rintangan sambil mempertimbangkan dan layak mencoba perdamaian tersebut. Lagu ini juga dinyanyikan kembali oleh Mariah Carey dan menjadi single pada albumnya yang ketujuh.

Single ini mencapai nomor dua di Inggris dan bertengger di nomor satu Billboard Hot 100 di Amerika Serikat. Berkat lagu ini, Collins memenangkan penghargaan di Grammy Award tahun 1984 untuk penampilan vokal pop terbaik, dan dinominasikan juga untuk Best Original Song Oscar. (Tazkia Falah Rahmani)*** **