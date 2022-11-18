Lirik Lagu Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins
How can I just let you walk away?
Just let you leave without a trace
When I stand here taking every breath, with you, ooh
You're the only one who really knew me at all
How can you just walk away from me?
When all I can do is watch you leave
'Cos we've shared the laughter and the pain and even shared the tears
You're the only one who really knew me at all
So take a look at me now, oh there's just an empty space
And there's nothin' left here to remind me
Just the memory of your face
Ooh, take a look at me now, well there's just an empty space
And you coming back to me is against the odds
And that's what I've got to face
Instrumental
I wish, I could just make you turn around
Turn around and see me cry
There's so much I need to say to you so many reasons why
You're the only one who really knew me at all
So take a look at me now, well there's just an empty space
And there's nothin' left here to remind me, just the memory of your face
Now take a look at me now, 'cos there's just an empty space
But to wait for you, is all I can do and that's what I've got to face
Take a good look at me now, 'cos I'll still be standin' here
And you coming back to me is against all odds
It's the chance I've gotta take
Instrumental
Take a look at me now
Credit
Dirilis: 1984
Album: Against All Odds
Genre: Pop, Regional Mexica
Penulis lag: Phil Collins
Fakta di Balik Lagu Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - Phil Collins
Phil Collins adalah penyanyi Inggris dan multi-instrumentalis yang telah menguasai banyak instrumen termasuk drum, gitar, bass dan piano. Phil Collins pertama kali menjadi terkenal sebagai anggota band rock 70-an bernama Genesis. Collins kemudian memutuskan untuk bersolo karier mulai tahun 80-an, menghasilkan banyak hit selama waktu itu.
Selama karier musiknya, karya Phil Collins telah terjual lebih dari 100 juta kopi, baik sebagai penyanyi dan drummer untuk Genesis dan selama karir solonya. Seorang ayah pesohor Inggris yang terkenal, Lily Collins juga telah memenangkan banyak penghargaan, termasuk tujuh Grammy Awards dan Oscar.
Lagu Against All Odds merupakan bagian dari album milik Collins. Lagu yang dirilis pada1984 sendiri menceritakan seseorang protagonis memohon mantan kekasihnya untuk Take a Look at Me Now mengetahui bahwa berdamai dengannya adalah Against All Odds atau melawan segala rintangan sambil mempertimbangkan dan layak mencoba perdamaian tersebut. Lagu ini juga dinyanyikan kembali oleh Mariah Carey dan menjadi single pada albumnya yang ketujuh.
Single ini mencapai nomor dua di Inggris dan bertengger di nomor satu Billboard Hot 100 di Amerika Serikat. Berkat lagu ini, Collins memenangkan penghargaan di Grammy Award tahun 1984 untuk penampilan vokal pop terbaik, dan dinominasikan juga untuk Best Original Song Oscar. (Tazkia Falah Rahmani)*** **
