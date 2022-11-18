Lirik Lagu Happiest - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Falling right into your eyes
Right into your arms
Can we just-?
Loving while we're growing up
While we're looking for
Each other part
In life, it's different
It's not just about
All the things we wanted
And to that, I'll say
When I'm around you, I feel happiest
Like shooting stars at night across the skies
A little kid wishing that he could fly
And we're growing fast, I wish us lasts
Feelings buried in my heart
Buried in my blood
Down to the bone
Leaving the worst part of me
The best part of me
Is yet to come
And I can't take it anymore
If I could go and just confess
I swear my heart wanting you in a glance
When I'm around you, I feel happiest
Like shooting stars at night across the skies
A little kid wishing that he could fly
And we're growing fast, I wish us lasts
Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh
When I'm around you, I feel happiest
Like shooting stars at night across the skies
A little kid wishing that he could fly
And we're growing fast, I wish us lasts
Credit
Artikel Pilihan