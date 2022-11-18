Lirik Lagu Happiest - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happiest - Yahya

Falling right into your eyes

Right into your arms

Can we just-?

Loving while we're growing up

While we're looking for

Each other part

In life, it's different

It's not just about

All the things we wanted

And to that, I'll say

When I'm around you, I feel happiest

Like shooting stars at night across the skies

A little kid wishing that he could fly

And we're growing fast, I wish us lasts

Feelings buried in my heart

Buried in my blood

Down to the bone

Leaving the worst part of me

The best part of me

Is yet to come

And I can't take it anymore

If I could go and just confess

I swear my heart wanting you in a glance

When I'm around you, I feel happiest

Like shooting stars at night across the skies

A little kid wishing that he could fly

And we're growing fast, I wish us lasts

Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh

Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh

When I'm around you, I feel happiest

Like shooting stars at night across the skies

A little kid wishing that he could fly

And we're growing fast, I wish us lasts

