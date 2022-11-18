Lirik Lagu Wonder - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wonder, how did I get closer
Closer with you?
All this feeling feels like
Wasn't being pushed to
The clock is ticking open your heart
And let me through
I don't care what people think
They're not in our shoes
Do you feel the same?
Look in a photograph of ours
On your phone gallery
Hope that it isn't just a dream in fantasies
Oh, do I deserve?
Love with your heart in heaven sent
Oh, could I take care?
For the only one I've dreamed about
Until you listened my last goodbye
Aa-aa-ah
Losing all emotions, I did'nt feel nothing
In need of attention but nobody's looking
Too far from home, all I do is searching and wondering
Never knew the one I hoped for is here waiting
Do you feel the same?
Look in a photograph of ours
On your phone gallery
Hope that it isn't just a dream in fantasies
Oh, do I deserve?
Lovely pure hearted heaven sent
Oh, could I take care?
Of the only one I've dreamed about
Until you listened my last goodbye, hu-uu-uuh
Oh, do I deserve?
Lovely pure hearted heaven sent
Oh, could I take care?
Of the only one I've dreamt about
