Lirik Lagu Wonder - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wonder - Yahya

Wonder, how did I get closer

Closer with you?

All this feeling feels like

Wasn't being pushed to

The clock is ticking open your heart

And let me through

I don't care what people think

They're not in our shoes

Do you feel the same?

Look in a photograph of ours

On your phone gallery

Hope that it isn't just a dream in fantasies

Oh, do I deserve?

Love with your heart in heaven sent

Oh, could I take care?

For the only one I've dreamed about

Until you listened my last goodbye

Aa-aa-ah

Losing all emotions, I did'nt feel nothing

In need of attention but nobody's looking

Too far from home, all I do is searching and wondering

Never knew the one I hoped for is here waiting

Do you feel the same?

Look in a photograph of ours

On your phone gallery

Hope that it isn't just a dream in fantasies

Oh, do I deserve?

Lovely pure hearted heaven sent

Oh, could I take care?

Of the only one I've dreamed about

Until you listened my last goodbye, hu-uu-uuh

Oh, do I deserve?

Lovely pure hearted heaven sent

Oh, could I take care?

Of the only one I've dreamt about

Credit