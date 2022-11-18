Lirik Lagu Around the World - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Around the World - Kings of Leon

My corner

You'll find me every day

The boys come out

That's where we like to play

Gonna tag along

I'll set the way

And tried to get high

What price you gonna pay

Been around the world

Been around the world

The stormy gates and the maiden Pearl

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

I lost myself and found a girl

All around the world

All around the world

Keep dancing,

Like its ya last time

We're so thin ice

Swimming in the light

When the curtain falls,

I'm on your scene

What sweet surprise

She said to me

Been around the world

Been around the world

The stormy gates and the maiden Pearl

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

I lost myself and found a girl

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

Take it all the way

Take it all the way

All the way

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

All around the world

I lost myself and found a girl

All around the world

All around the world

Credit

Artis: Kings of Leon

Album: Walls

Penulis lagu: Matthew Followill, Jared Followill, Nathan Followill, dan Caleb Followill

Rilis: 30 September 2016

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya

Kings of Leon adalah band rock Amerika yang dibentuk di Nashville, Tennessee, pada tahun 1999.