Lirik Lagu Around the World - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Around the World - Kings of Leon
My corner
You'll find me every day
The boys come out
That's where we like to play
Gonna tag along
I'll set the way
And tried to get high
What price you gonna pay
Been around the world
Been around the world
The stormy gates and the maiden Pearl
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
I lost myself and found a girl
All around the world
All around the world
Keep dancing,
Like its ya last time
We're so thin ice
Swimming in the light
When the curtain falls,
I'm on your scene
What sweet surprise
She said to me
Been around the world
Been around the world
The stormy gates and the maiden Pearl
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
I lost myself and found a girl
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
Take it all the way
Take it all the way
All the way
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
I lost myself and found a girl
All around the world
All around the world
Credit
Artis: Kings of Leon
Album: Walls
Penulis lagu: Matthew Followill, Jared Followill, Nathan Followill, dan Caleb Followill
Rilis: 30 September 2016
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Baliknya
Kings of Leon adalah band rock Amerika yang dibentuk di Nashville, Tennessee, pada tahun 1999.
