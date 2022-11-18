Lirik Lagu Around the World - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 04:45 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Around the World dari Kings of Leon.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Around the World dari Kings of Leon. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Lirik lagu Around the World - Kings of Leon

My corner
You'll find me every day
The boys come out
That's where we like to play
Gonna tag along
I'll set the way
And tried to get high
What price you gonna pay

Been around the world
Been around the world
The stormy gates and the maiden Pearl
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
I lost myself and found a girl
All around the world
All around the world

Keep dancing,
Like its ya last time
We're so thin ice
Swimming in the light
When the curtain falls,
I'm on your scene
What sweet surprise
She said to me

Been around the world
Been around the world
The stormy gates and the maiden Pearl
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
I lost myself and found a girl
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
Take it all the way
Take it all the way
All the way
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
All around the world
I lost myself and found a girl
All around the world
All around the world

Credit

Artis: Kings of Leon
Album: Walls
Penulis lagu: Matthew Followill, Jared Followill, Nathan Followill, dan Caleb Followill
Rilis: 30 September 2016
Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya

Kings of Leon adalah band rock Amerika yang dibentuk di Nashville, Tennessee, pada tahun 1999.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB
Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
6

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
7

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
8

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
9

Salmafina Jawab Isu Sunan Kalijaga Kena HIV Gegara Selingkuh dengan Denise Chariesta
10

Menlu Rusia Angkat Koper dari KTT G20 di Tengah Kabar Serangan ke Polandia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

Kumpulan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Kumpulan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Jumat 18 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Jumat 18 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

18 November 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

18 November 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

18 November 2022, 04:43 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Colo Colo vs Real Betis, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

Prediksi Colo Colo vs Real Betis, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

18 November 2022, 04:43 WIB

Media Blora

Download Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 6 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Download Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 6 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:43 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Sah! Indonesia Kini Punya 38 Provinsi, Tambahan Provinsi Papua Barat Daya

Sah! Indonesia Kini Punya 38 Provinsi, Tambahan Provinsi Papua Barat Daya

18 November 2022, 04:42 WIB

Media Blora

Download Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Download Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:41 WIB

Zona Priangan

Dubai Umumkan Ambisinya dengan Target Membuat Transportasi Publik Bebas Emisi Berupa Bus Listrik

Dubai Umumkan Ambisinya dengan Target Membuat Transportasi Publik Bebas Emisi Berupa Bus Listrik

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Tayang Revenge Of Others Episode 4, 5, Ada Jam Main dan Link Nonton

Jadwal Tayang Revenge Of Others Episode 4, 5, Ada Jam Main dan Link Nonton

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Berita DIY

Cara Cek Penerima BPUM 2022 Input NIK KTP di eform.bri.co.id dan Cara Dapat BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu

Cara Cek Penerima BPUM 2022 Input NIK KTP di eform.bri.co.id dan Cara Dapat BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury, prediksi skor, berita tim, head to head dan lainnya 19 November 20

Prediksi Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury, prediksi skor, berita tim, head to head dan lainnya 19 November 20

18 November 2022, 04:37 WIB

Media Blora

Update Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Update Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:36 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis TAKDIR CINTA YANG KUPILIH Tayang 17 November 2022: Jo Ancam Hakim Jauhi Tammy, Indri Ultimatum Tammy

Sinopsis TAKDIR CINTA YANG KUPILIH Tayang 17 November 2022: Jo Ancam Hakim Jauhi Tammy, Indri Ultimatum Tammy

18 November 2022, 04:36 WIB

Portal Kudus

SOAL UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 2022

SOAL UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 2022

18 November 2022, 04:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

18 November 2022, 04:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Kopi Viral, Amityville The Awakening

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Kopi Viral, Amityville The Awakening

18 November 2022, 04:34 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Prediksi Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:32 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Swedia vs Aljazair, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

Prediksi Swedia vs Aljazair, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

18 November 2022, 04:32 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Coba Sesuatu yang Baru dan Sehat

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Coba Sesuatu yang Baru dan Sehat

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 8 SMP Halaman 127, 128, 129, 130 dan 131 dalam Kisi-kisi PAS

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 8 SMP Halaman 127, 128, 129, 130 dan 131 dalam Kisi-kisi PAS

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Jumat 18 November 2022

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Gregoria Melaju ke Perempat Final Australia Open 2022, Semakin Dekat Menuju BWF World Tour Finals!

Gregoria Melaju ke Perempat Final Australia Open 2022, Semakin Dekat Menuju BWF World Tour Finals!

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Hanya 1 Telur Bisa Bikin Bolu Susu Oreo Kukus Enak dan Lembut dengan Resep Ini, Mudah Tanpa Mixer dan Oven

Hanya 1 Telur Bisa Bikin Bolu Susu Oreo Kukus Enak dan Lembut dengan Resep Ini, Mudah Tanpa Mixer dan Oven

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB