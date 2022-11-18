Lirik Lagu Worst of My Heartbreak - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worst of My Heartbreak - Yahya

It starts from the night

The night when we were friends to each other

Then you catch my breath away

With your fairy touch

Brown eyes gazing so pure like a feather

Of queen angel's heart, mmm

We fell into a hole of deep end

Without us knowing it was all past memories

Picture of your face

Could you feel the pain inside of our stories?

The mess that I've hold

And the worst of it all, you let go, woah

I knew we couldn't do this no more

If we try to understand

Our worlds are upside down, believe me now

I had to let you know I love you

The day we broke up

I'm running low, lower than a failure

The faster you moved on

Even if I have to

I'll go back just for you

To be the one we always do

To be the one you wanted to

I hope (I hope)

I hope he treats you better than I do

Picture of your face

Could you feel the pain inside of our stories?

The mess that I've hold

And the worst of it all, you let go, woah

I knew we couldn't do this no more

If we try to understand

Our worlds are upside down, believe me now

I had to let you know I love you

The worst of my heartbreak

The pain of all the years that I don't even feel the same

The worst of my heartbreak that I don't even feel the same