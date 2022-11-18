Lirik Lagu Worst of My Heartbreak - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worst of My Heartbreak - Yahya
It starts from the night
The night when we were friends to each other
Then you catch my breath away
With your fairy touch
Brown eyes gazing so pure like a feather
Of queen angel's heart, mmm
We fell into a hole of deep end
Without us knowing it was all past memories
Picture of your face
Could you feel the pain inside of our stories?
The mess that I've hold
And the worst of it all, you let go, woah
I knew we couldn't do this no more
If we try to understand
Our worlds are upside down, believe me now
I had to let you know I love you
The day we broke up
I'm running low, lower than a failure
The faster you moved on
Even if I have to
I'll go back just for you
To be the one we always do
To be the one you wanted to
I hope (I hope)
I hope he treats you better than I do
Picture of your face
Could you feel the pain inside of our stories?
The mess that I've hold
And the worst of it all, you let go, woah
I knew we couldn't do this no more
If we try to understand
Our worlds are upside down, believe me now
I had to let you know I love you
The worst of my heartbreak
The pain of all the years that I don't even feel the same
The worst of my heartbreak that I don't even feel the same
