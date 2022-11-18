Lirik Lagu Let U Go - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let U Go - Peach Tree Rascals

My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me

She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three

But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go

Never gonna let you go

Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?

Won't you stay a little more?

(What you want, what you want)

Take what you want (what you want)

Take what you need (what you need)

Told her I don't need nothing

You're all I need (you're all I need)

I'm on another wave

The smile up on your face

Yeah, that's my baby, that's my lover

That my one and that my only, that my

When I'm feeling lonely, way you get up on me

I'm at my safest, irreplaceable you are

And now my Saturdays turn to sadder days

When you're not around to hold

My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me

She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three

But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go

Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)

Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?

Won't you stay a little more?

Okay now, don't call me every minute, that shit annoying

That make me think that you been thinking I ain't being loyal

Just being honest baby, who gon' love you like this?

She got my soul, and all she wanted was a hug and a kiss

Don't be turning nothing into some shit that wasn't

See if you really trust me there wouldn't be no discussions

I know you like to dance around the focal point

I thought you knew me, so let me know if you think don't

My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me

She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three

But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go

Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)

Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?

Won't you stay a little more? (What you want, what you want)

Now all my ladies (yeah)

And all my dogs

Let's clap our hands

Like we don't give a fuck at all (we don't give a fuck)

And all my fellas (yeah)

Get off the walls (get up off the walls)

Go get your girl

And shake that thing until you fall (until you fall, until you)

Shake it, shake it, shake it, ah

Shake it, shake it, shake it, ah

But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go

Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)

My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me

She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three

But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go

Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)

Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?

Won't you stay a little more?

