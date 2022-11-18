Lirik Lagu Let U Go - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let U Go - Peach Tree Rascals
My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me
She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three
But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go
Never gonna let you go
Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?
Won't you stay a little more?
(What you want, what you want)
Take what you want (what you want)
Take what you need (what you need)
Told her I don't need nothing
You're all I need (you're all I need)
I'm on another wave
The smile up on your face
Yeah, that's my baby, that's my lover
That my one and that my only, that my
When I'm feeling lonely, way you get up on me
I'm at my safest, irreplaceable you are
And now my Saturdays turn to sadder days
When you're not around to hold
My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me
She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three
But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go
Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)
Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?
Won't you stay a little more?
Okay now, don't call me every minute, that shit annoying
That make me think that you been thinking I ain't being loyal
Just being honest baby, who gon' love you like this?
She got my soul, and all she wanted was a hug and a kiss
Don't be turning nothing into some shit that wasn't
See if you really trust me there wouldn't be no discussions
I know you like to dance around the focal point
I thought you knew me, so let me know if you think don't
My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me
She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three
But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go
Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)
Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?
Won't you stay a little more? (What you want, what you want)
Now all my ladies (yeah)
And all my dogs
Let's clap our hands
Like we don't give a fuck at all (we don't give a fuck)
And all my fellas (yeah)
Get off the walls (get up off the walls)
Go get your girl
And shake that thing until you fall (until you fall, until you)
Shake it, shake it, shake it, ah
Shake it, shake it, shake it, ah
But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go
Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)
My baby calls but she never gets a hold of me
She's out the door while I'm sleeping in till three
But I never wanna let you go, never wanna let you go
Never gonna let you go (never gonna let you go)
Why you rushing out the door, baby where you gotta go?
Won't you stay a little more?
