Lirik Lagu Fell In Luv - Playboi Carti ft Bryson Tiller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fell In Luv - Playboi Carti ft Bryson Tiller
I fell in love, fell in love
But that's okay, 'cause we in love
Oh my God, fell in love
I fell in love with the love
Show me love, I give you love
Fell in love, I fell in love
I want in, for the love
Just show me love, just show me love
I fell in love, I fell in love
And that's okay, 'cause I'm in love
We in that bed, give me head
I want that just to stay
Close your eyes
Don't shed no tear
Keep it dark, close the shades
I'm off the pills, you on that lean
You fuck me slow
Girl, do your thing
Let's take some pictures
Let's take some scenes, huh
Playboy, huh, magazine, huh
She got her panties off with no T, huh
She got her titties out, she wanna tease, huh
She tatted up now, I see you see, huh
I know you see, I know you see I see
You know I want that bitch
I wanna eat, I eat
I wanna lick it up
I wanna fuckin' eat
I want to freeze you up
I want them diamonds blinging
I want it all on you
I want you all on me, ooh
I fell in love, fell in love
But that's okay, 'cause we in love
Oh my God, fell in love
I fell in love with the love
Show me love, I give you love
Fell in love, I fell in love
I want in, for the love
Just show me love, just show me love
Lil' ma fly, she got a flock now
Got a squad now, got a drop now
She club hoppin', jewelry shoppin'
Girl, you shinin', girl, you fine, and yeah, you
Fine as wine, you ten like diamonds (dime piece)
I treat you like my last dime
Go broke, uh, no joke, uh
I cut these hoes off
I kill the roll call
I put the doors up
She like to show off
Them bitches sleepy
Them bitches dosed off
I put a ring on it, it ain't got a ring to it
On my knees for you, watch me do how he ain't do it
I cannot speak for you, but I know that he ain't fluent
I speak your language
He don't tell you things do he?
Like "Girl, you dangerous"
Girl, I ain't seen beauty, not 'til I seen you
Don't you cheat like queen do
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Let me sing to you
Let this be the theme music
I fell in love, fell in love
But that's okay, 'cause we in love
Oh my God, fell in love
I fell in love with the love
Show me love, I give you love
Fell in love, I fell in love
I want in, for the love
Just show me love, just show me love
I fell in love, I fell in love
And that's okay, 'cause I'm in love
