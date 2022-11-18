Lirik Lagu Fell In Luv - Playboi Carti ft Bryson Tiller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fell In Luv - Playboi Carti ft Bryson Tiller

I fell in love, fell in love

But that's okay, 'cause we in love

Oh my God, fell in love

I fell in love with the love

Show me love, I give you love

Fell in love, I fell in love

I want in, for the love

Just show me love, just show me love

I fell in love, I fell in love

And that's okay, 'cause I'm in love

We in that bed, give me head

I want that just to stay

Close your eyes

Don't shed no tear

Keep it dark, close the shades

I'm off the pills, you on that lean

You fuck me slow

Girl, do your thing

Let's take some pictures

Let's take some scenes, huh

Playboy, huh, magazine, huh

She got her panties off with no T, huh

She got her titties out, she wanna tease, huh

She tatted up now, I see you see, huh

I know you see, I know you see I see

You know I want that bitch

I wanna eat, I eat

I wanna lick it up

I wanna fuckin' eat

I want to freeze you up

I want them diamonds blinging

I want it all on you

I want you all on me, ooh

I fell in love, fell in love

But that's okay, 'cause we in love

Oh my God, fell in love

I fell in love with the love

Show me love, I give you love

Fell in love, I fell in love

I want in, for the love

Just show me love, just show me love

Lil' ma fly, she got a flock now

Got a squad now, got a drop now

She club hoppin', jewelry shoppin'

Girl, you shinin', girl, you fine, and yeah, you

Fine as wine, you ten like diamonds (dime piece)

I treat you like my last dime

Go broke, uh, no joke, uh

I cut these hoes off

I kill the roll call

I put the doors up

She like to show off

Them bitches sleepy

Them bitches dosed off

I put a ring on it, it ain't got a ring to it

On my knees for you, watch me do how he ain't do it

I cannot speak for you, but I know that he ain't fluent

I speak your language

He don't tell you things do he?

Like "Girl, you dangerous"

Girl, I ain't seen beauty, not 'til I seen you

Don't you cheat like queen do

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Let me sing to you

Let this be the theme music

I fell in love, fell in love

But that's okay, 'cause we in love

Oh my God, fell in love

I fell in love with the love

Show me love, I give you love

Fell in love, I fell in love

I want in, for the love

Just show me love, just show me love

I fell in love, I fell in love

And that's okay, 'cause I'm in love