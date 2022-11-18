Lirik Lagu Magnolia - Playboi Carti dan Fakta di Baliknya

Magnolia - Playboi Carti

Yo, Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?

In New York I Milly Rock (rock)

Hide it in my sock (sock)

Running from the opp (opp)

And I shoot at opp (opp) uh, uh (what?)

And I'm on the block (what?) Uh, uh (what? What?)

And I'm on the block (what?)

In New York I Milly Rock (hello?)

Hide it in my sock (what?)

Hide it in my sock (what?)

Selling that rerock (what? Woah, what? What? Uh, what? What?)

In New York I Milly Rock (ooh)

Hide it in my sock (woah)

Used to sell rerock (what?)

Runnin' from the cops (woah)

Shootin' at these opps (woah)

Yo, Pi'erre, you wanna come out here? (Woah)

Shooting at these opps (what?)

'Cause I run they block (what?) Uh

Give me top (top) uh, in my drop-top

All these hoes gon' flock (flock, flock)

When I drop, yeah (drop, drop)

All these hoes gon' flock (flock, flock)

When I drop, yeah (drop, drop)

All these hoes gon' flock (flock, flock)

When I drop, uh (drop, drop)

Woo, woo, woo, woo (bih)

Woo, woo (bih) woo, woo (bih)

All these hoes want cash (cash)

All these hoes want bags, uh

Fucking on your bitch (bih) uh

I'm her dad (yeah) uh

All these niggas sound like cats, sound like cats (blah)

I'm a soldier, ooh (what?)

Damn, I thought I told you, ooh (what?)

Shootin' like a soldier, ooh (bih)

Like I'm from Magnolia, ooh (what?)

All these niggas (what? What?) always fold (what? What?)

BBM

Big bank (what? What?) never fold (What?)

I'm sippin' Act' (what?) fill that shit slowly (hello?)

Bitches on me (what? Bih) say she like my clothing (yeah)

I'm in London (what?) Yung Carti global (what?)

Designer is on me (phew) call it dirty laundry (phew)

All these bitches want Yung Carti (what?) Yung Carti (yeah)

Ayy, Yung Carti, Yung Carti, what? (Hop in the bit', hop in the bit')

Yung Carti, Yung Carti (what? What? Hold on) yeah

All of your bitches, they loose, hold on

All of your bitches, they loose, hold on (yeah)

All of my bitches, they rich, hold on

And they stay rockin' that Rick, hold on

Uh, what? What? Hold on, what? What? Uh (yeah)

Rich, rich (rich)

Cash Carti, bitch (bitch)

Rich, bitch (hold on)

Got a rich clique (hold on)

I'm suckin' on the clit (hold on)

She suckin' on the dick (yeah)

Give that hoe a tip (yeah)

Told her, "Buy some kicks" (kicks)

Ooh, then I brush my teeth (what?)

Hop up in the whip

Glocky in the whip (skrrt)

Glocky in the whip (yeah)

And I'm cocky, fuckin' on a thotty

She just wanna plot me, bitch can't stop me (stop me)

I'm ridin' in a Masi (what? Masi)

This ain't even my Masi (nah)

Hope that's not your thotty (what?)

Your bitch look like a auntie (what?)

Walked in with Ashanti (what?)

Damn, that look like 'Shanti (what?)

Damn, that look like Carti (yeah-yeah)

I think that be Yung Carti

Heard he spent a hundred on a fucking watch piece, that's filthy (phew, what? Woah, woah)