Lirik Lagu Trouble with My Baby – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trouble with My Baby
Well, you ask for Monday
It's always something
We're getting close, still goes on
You're running out of time
I need someone to rely on
A shoulder to cry on
Instead of someone of mine
Gotta draw the line, baby, baby
You changed and I need a little loving (little loving)
I can't keep giving you all and get back nothing
When will somebody save me? (Somebody save me)
I got trouble with my baby (trouble with my baby)
Come on, come on, boy, just shake me (please somebody shake me)
Somebody wake me (please somebody wake me)
'Cause I know (I know), I do (I do), too bad (too bad) for you
I got trouble with my baby (got trouble with my baby)
Got trouble with my baby (trouble, trouble with my baby)
You got problems with emotion
Don't know if you're coming or going
There's emptiness in your eyes
Your turn's always tired
Got enough of being a hero
One day I'm gonna give a zero
And you'll have no place to hide
In this heart of mine, baby, baby
You changed and I need a little loving
I can't keep giving you all and get back nothing
