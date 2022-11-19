Lirik Lagu Trouble with My Baby – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trouble with My Baby

Well, you ask for Monday

It's always something

We're getting close, still goes on

You're running out of time

I need someone to rely on

A shoulder to cry on

Instead of someone of mine

Gotta draw the line, baby, baby

You changed and I need a little loving (little loving)

I can't keep giving you all and get back nothing

When will somebody save me? (Somebody save me)

I got trouble with my baby (trouble with my baby)

Come on, come on, boy, just shake me (please somebody shake me)

Somebody wake me (please somebody wake me)

'Cause I know (I know), I do (I do), too bad (too bad) for you

I got trouble with my baby (got trouble with my baby)

Got trouble with my baby (trouble, trouble with my baby)

You got problems with emotion

Don't know if you're coming or going

There's emptiness in your eyes

Your turn's always tired

Got enough of being a hero

One day I'm gonna give a zero

And you'll have no place to hide

In this heart of mine, baby, baby

You changed and I need a little loving

I can't keep giving you all and get back nothing