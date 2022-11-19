Lirik Lagu Leave While I’m Not Looking – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leave While I’m Not Looking

If you're gonna leave

You're gonna leave my heart in pieces

If you're gonna go

Then you're gonna be the reason why

I, I, I cry

If this is goodbye

Then you're gonna leave me shattered

You're gonna take away

Only everything that matters

I, I, I might die

So if you go

Leave while I'm not looking

Do it fast

Oh please don't kill me slow

Leave while I'm not looking

Go silently

So my heart won't know

Leave while I'm not looking

'Cause I can't watch you go

Watch you go

Watch you go

If this is the end

Then it's only gonna end me

You rip my heart apart

There ain't nothing gonna mend me

I, I, I won't lie

If you walk away

Then baby I don't wanna see it

You're gonna take away

Only all I've ever needed

I, I, I might die

So if you go

Leave while I'm not looking

Do it fast

Oh please don't kill me slow

Leave while I'm not looking

Go silently

So my heart won't know

Leave while I'm not looking

'Cause I can't watch you go

Watch you go

Watch you go

Have some mercy

You hurt me more than you know

So if you go

Leave while I'm not looking

Do it fast

Oh please don't kill me slow

Leave while I'm not looking

Go silently

So my heart won't know

Leave while I'm not looking

'Cause I, I, I can't stand to see you go

I, I, I oh I can't stand to see you go

Watch you go

Watch you go, oh no

Watch you go

Watch you go

Can't stand to see you go