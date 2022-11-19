Lirik Lagu Leave While I’m Not Looking – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leave While I’m Not Looking
If you're gonna leave
You're gonna leave my heart in pieces
If you're gonna go
Then you're gonna be the reason why
I, I, I cry
If this is goodbye
Then you're gonna leave me shattered
You're gonna take away
Only everything that matters
I, I, I might die
So if you go
Leave while I'm not looking
Do it fast
Oh please don't kill me slow
Leave while I'm not looking
Go silently
So my heart won't know
Leave while I'm not looking
'Cause I can't watch you go
Watch you go
Watch you go
If this is the end
Then it's only gonna end me
You rip my heart apart
There ain't nothing gonna mend me
I, I, I won't lie
If you walk away
Then baby I don't wanna see it
You're gonna take away
Only all I've ever needed
I, I, I might die
So if you go
Leave while I'm not looking
Do it fast
Oh please don't kill me slow
Leave while I'm not looking
Go silently
So my heart won't know
Leave while I'm not looking
'Cause I can't watch you go
Watch you go
Watch you go
Have some mercy
You hurt me more than you know
So if you go
Leave while I'm not looking
Do it fast
Oh please don't kill me slow
Leave while I'm not looking
Go silently
So my heart won't know
Leave while I'm not looking
'Cause I, I, I can't stand to see you go
I, I, I oh I can't stand to see you go
Watch you go
Watch you go, oh no
Watch you go
Watch you go
Can't stand to see you go
