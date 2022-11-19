Lirik Lagu Beauty Remains – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beauty Remains
Sometimes I wonder if I'll ever get it right
My eyes are always open though my heart is blind
But something's different this time 'cause it's me and you
Everything's changing for me
When people say they've heard me say it all before
I don't think they were listening 'cause I feel it more
The angels must've sent you 'cause they heard me cry
Waiting so long for this time to arrive
So I make a dress from my sorrows
And shoes from my sadness
And dance all the way into love
Trouble passes and beauty remains
And though I know this could turn tragic
It's alright, it's alright
'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you
Oh baby
I'll take the pain from you
I know there'll be no love unless I just let go
I'm standing here before you turn my tears to gold
I'll leave my past behind it's such a heavy load
I put my dreams into you, they'll grow
So I make a dress from my sorrows
And shoes from my sadness
And dance all the way into love
Trouble passes (Trouble passes)
And beauty remains (Beauty remains)
And though I know this could turn tragic (Could turn tragic)
It's alright, it's alright
'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you
Oh baby
I'll take the pain from you
Oh yeah
And oh I know that trouble passes (Trouble passes)
And beauty remains (Beauty remains)
And oh I know this could turn tragic (Could turn tragic)
But it's alright, it's alright
'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you
Oh baby
I'll take the pain from you
Oh yeah
Trouble passes (Oh trouble passes)
And beauty remains (Beauty remains)
And though I know this could turn tragic (I know this could turn tragic)
It's alright, it's alright
'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you
Oh baby
I'm willing to take more hurt from you (Beauty remains)
Oh yeah
I'll take the pain from you
Oh yeah
