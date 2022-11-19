Lirik Lagu Beauty Remains – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beauty Remains

Sometimes I wonder if I'll ever get it right

My eyes are always open though my heart is blind

But something's different this time 'cause it's me and you

Everything's changing for me

When people say they've heard me say it all before

I don't think they were listening 'cause I feel it more

The angels must've sent you 'cause they heard me cry

Waiting so long for this time to arrive

So I make a dress from my sorrows

And shoes from my sadness

And dance all the way into love

Trouble passes and beauty remains

And though I know this could turn tragic

It's alright, it's alright

'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you

Oh baby

I'll take the pain from you

I know there'll be no love unless I just let go

I'm standing here before you turn my tears to gold

I'll leave my past behind it's such a heavy load

I put my dreams into you, they'll grow

So I make a dress from my sorrows

And shoes from my sadness

And dance all the way into love

Trouble passes (Trouble passes)

And beauty remains (Beauty remains)

And though I know this could turn tragic (Could turn tragic)

It's alright, it's alright

'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you

Oh baby

I'll take the pain from you

Oh yeah

And oh I know that trouble passes (Trouble passes)

And beauty remains (Beauty remains)

And oh I know this could turn tragic (Could turn tragic)

But it's alright, it's alright

'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you

Oh baby

I'll take the pain from you

Oh yeah

Trouble passes (Oh trouble passes)

And beauty remains (Beauty remains)

And though I know this could turn tragic (I know this could turn tragic)

It's alright, it's alright

'Cause I am willing to take more hurt if it's from you

Oh baby

I'm willing to take more hurt from you (Beauty remains)

Oh yeah

I'll take the pain from you

Oh yeah

