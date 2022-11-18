Lirik Lagu Missing You Today - PUBLIC dan Fakta di Baliknya

Missing You Today - PUBLIC

It's cold up north

You're a thousand miles away and I think of you a lot

I know I'm yours

Doesn't mean it doesn't hurt

And my stomach's in a knot

I'm tired of talking on the phone in my room

Speaking 'til the words come out

And I know that you're impatient too

I just need to be with you right now

I'm missing you today, your kiss is far away

I'm gonna hold you soon

And I need you to know that I'm missing you

Say, "We're gonna be okay"

I'm gonna see you soon

And I need you to know that I'm missing you today

I'm missing you today

I'm missing you today

I'm missing you today

You send three hearts

But everything's a tease when my lips ain't touching yours

I hate this feeling, like I'm suffocating while I'm breathing

Like we're just hitting a wall, oh

I'm tired of talking on the phone in my room

Speaking 'til the words run out

And I know that you're impatient too

I just need to be with you right now

I'm missing you today, your kiss is far away

I'm gonna hold you soon

And I need you to know that I'm missing you

Say, "We're gonna be okay"

I'm gonna see you soon

And I need you to know that I'm missing you today

I'm missing you today

I'm missing you today

I'm missing you today

I'm missing you to-

I'm missing you today, your kiss is far away

I'm gonna hold you soon

And I need you to know that I'm missing you

Say, "We're gonna be okay"

I'm gonna see you soon

And I need you to know that I'm missing you

Credit

Album: Three Hearts

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Scott Harris / Matthew Carter Alvarado / Ben Lapps / John Vaughn Handelsman

Label: Island Records