Lirik Lagu Missing You Today - PUBLIC dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 04:00 WIB
Band Public
Band Public /YouTube/Public The Band

Missing You Today - PUBLIC

It's cold up north
You're a thousand miles away and I think of you a lot
I know I'm yours
Doesn't mean it doesn't hurt
And my stomach's in a knot

I'm tired of talking on the phone in my room
Speaking 'til the words come out
And I know that you're impatient too
I just need to be with you right now

I'm missing you today, your kiss is far away
I'm gonna hold you soon
And I need you to know that I'm missing you
Say, "We're gonna be okay"
I'm gonna see you soon
And I need you to know that I'm missing you today
I'm missing you today
I'm missing you today
I'm missing you today

You send three hearts
But everything's a tease when my lips ain't touching yours
I hate this feeling, like I'm suffocating while I'm breathing
Like we're just hitting a wall, oh

I'm tired of talking on the phone in my room
Speaking 'til the words run out
And I know that you're impatient too
I just need to be with you right now

I'm missing you today, your kiss is far away
I'm gonna hold you soon
And I need you to know that I'm missing you
Say, "We're gonna be okay"
I'm gonna see you soon
And I need you to know that I'm missing you today
I'm missing you today
I'm missing you today
I'm missing you today
I'm missing you to-

I'm missing you today, your kiss is far away
I'm gonna hold you soon
And I need you to know that I'm missing you
Say, "We're gonna be okay"
I'm gonna see you soon
And I need you to know that I'm missing you

Credit

Album: Three Hearts
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Scott Harris / Matthew Carter Alvarado / Ben Lapps / John Vaughn Handelsman
Label: Island Records

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

