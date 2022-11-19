Lirik Lagu Picking Up the Pieces – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Picking Up the Pieces
Do you think of her when you're with me?
Repeat the memories you made together, whose face do you see?
Do you wish I was a bit more like her?
Am I too loud? I play the clown to cover up all these doubts
Perfect heart, she's flawless
She's the other woman
Shining in her splendor
You were lost
Now she's gone
And I'm picking up the pieces
I watch you cry, but you don't see that I'm the one by your side
'Cause she's gone
In her shadow, is it me you see?
'Cause all that's left, is you and I
And I'm picking up the pieces she left behind
I found a photograph behind the TV
You looked so happy, are you missing the way it used to be?
And I have changed this room around more often lately
It's clear that we, and these four walls
Still know it's hers and yours
Perfect heart, she's flawless
She's the other woman
Shining in her splendor
You were lost
Now, she's gone
And I'm picking up the pieces
I watch you cry, but you don't see that I'm the one by your side
'Cause she's gone
In her shadow, is it me you see?
'Cause all that's left, is you and I
And I'm picking up the pieces she left behind
Are we liars in denial?
Are we smoke without the fire?
Tell me, please, is this worth it?
I deserve it
'Cause she's gone
And I'm picking up the pieces
I watch you cry, but you don't see that I'm the one by your side
'Cause she's gone
In her shadow, is it me you see?
'Cause all that's left, is you and I
And I'm picking up the pieces she left behind
Artikel Pilihan