Lirik Lagu Picking Up the Pieces – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Picking Up the Pieces

Do you think of her when you're with me?

Repeat the memories you made together, whose face do you see?

Do you wish I was a bit more like her?

Am I too loud? I play the clown to cover up all these doubts

Perfect heart, she's flawless

She's the other woman

Shining in her splendor

You were lost

Now she's gone

And I'm picking up the pieces

I watch you cry, but you don't see that I'm the one by your side

'Cause she's gone

In her shadow, is it me you see?

'Cause all that's left, is you and I

And I'm picking up the pieces she left behind

I found a photograph behind the TV

You looked so happy, are you missing the way it used to be?

And I have changed this room around more often lately

It's clear that we, and these four walls

Still know it's hers and yours

Perfect heart, she's flawless

She's the other woman

Shining in her splendor

You were lost

Now, she's gone

And I'm picking up the pieces

I watch you cry, but you don't see that I'm the one by your side

'Cause she's gone

In her shadow, is it me you see?

'Cause all that's left, is you and I

And I'm picking up the pieces she left behind

Are we liars in denial?

Are we smoke without the fire?

Tell me, please, is this worth it?

I deserve it

'Cause she's gone

And I'm picking up the pieces

I watch you cry, but you don't see that I'm the one by your side

'Cause she's gone

In her shadow, is it me you see?

'Cause all that's left, is you and I

And I'm picking up the pieces she left behind