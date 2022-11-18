Lirik Lagu Teenage Kicks - The Undertones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Teenage Kicks - The Undertones

Are teenage dreams so hard to beat?

Everytime she walks down the street

Another girl in the neighbourhood

Wish she was mine, she looks so good

I wanna hold her wanna hold her tight

Get teenage kicks right through the night

I'm gonna call her on the telephone

Have her over 'cause I'm all alone

I need excitement oh I need it bad

And it's the best, I've ever had

I wanna hold her wanna hold her tight

Get teenage kicks right through the night, all right

Are teenage dreams so hard to beat?

Everytime she walks down the street

Another girl in the neighbourhood

Wish she was mine, she looks so good

I wanna hold her wanna hold her tight

Get teenage kicks right through the night

I'm gonna call her on the telephone

Have her over 'cause I'm all alone

I need excitement oh I need it bad

And it's the best, I've ever had

I wanna hold her wanna hold her tight

Get teenage kicks right through the night, all right

I wanna hold her wanna hold her tight

Get teenage kicks right through the night, all right