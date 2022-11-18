Lirik Lagu Teenage Kicks - The Undertones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Teenage Kicks - The Undertones
Are teenage dreams so hard to beat?
Everytime she walks down the street
Another girl in the neighbourhood
Wish she was mine, she looks so good
I wanna hold her wanna hold her tight
Get teenage kicks right through the night
I'm gonna call her on the telephone
Have her over 'cause I'm all alone
I need excitement oh I need it bad
And it's the best, I've ever had
I wanna hold her wanna hold her tight
Get teenage kicks right through the night, all right
