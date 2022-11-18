Lirik Lagu Chains - Usher feat. Nas, Bibi Bourelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chains – Usher feat. Nas, Bibi Bourelly
I'mma get mine, you should get yours too
Shooting, shooting, shooting, man them boys always shoot
(American dream, American man too)
Shooting, shooting, shooting, watch them boys always shoot
(And I-I-I-I am so tired of being insecure
So tired of)
I've had enough running
Running, and running and running and running
(Running)
Running, and running and running and running and
(Running enough)
To sum it up
I don't give a fuck
I had enough
Y'all give a fuck? No
Light it on fire
I had enough
Running, and running and running and running
Running, and running and running and running and
You act like the change
Tryna throw me in chains
Don't act like you saving us
It's still the same
Man don't act like I made it up
You blaming us
Let's keep it one hundred
You gave the name to us
N***a
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
You put the shame on us
Now, now, now shame on us
Now
Now, now, now shame on us
Now, now, now
A moment of silence
American school and we in church too (Don't shoot)
Shooting, shooting, shooting, we the prey
Always shoot (Prey)
I'mma be trill, you should be trill too
You don't even gotta talk we just shoot
And I feel so tired of being insecure
To sum it up
Don't give a fuck
Light it on fire
Yeah, yo check
I am Sugar Ray Robinson, Booker T. Washington
W. E. B. Du Bois, I'm the modern one
Yelling at Senators, Presidents, Congressmen
We got a problem that needs some acknowledgement
I am no prison commodity, not just a body you throw in a cell
For any reason, just to bother me
Just for your quota, so it's rest in peace to Sean Bell
Sleep in peace Eric Garner (Sandra)
Every street, every corner
Conspiracy, new world order
I spoke to Tamir Rice mom and she told me "be strong"
It won't be long 'til it's justice
They want our votes but refuse the discussion
On how certain cops they shoot us for nothing
Revolution is coming
You act like the change (The land of opportunity)
Tryna throw me in chains (The land of Unity)
Don't act like you saving us (Brotherhood, trust)
It's still the same (America)
Man don't act like I made it up
You blaming us (You know)
Let's keep it one hundred
You gave the name to us
N***a
We still in chains (Hey so what up my nigga?)
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
You see these chains?
We still in chains
I can't see
We still in chains
The difference from how we used to be
We still in chains
We still in chains
You put the shame on us
Now, now, now shame on us
Now
Now, now, now shame on us
Now, now, now
You put the shame on us
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
We still in chains
You put the shame on us
