Lirik Lagu Chains - Usher feat. Nas, Bibi Bourelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chains – Usher feat. Nas, Bibi Bourelly

I'mma get mine, you should get yours too

Shooting, shooting, shooting, man them boys always shoot

(American dream, American man too)

Shooting, shooting, shooting, watch them boys always shoot

(And I-I-I-I am so tired of being insecure

So tired of)

I've had enough running

Running, and running and running and running

(Running)

Running, and running and running and running and

(Running enough)

To sum it up

I don't give a fuck

I had enough

Y'all give a fuck? No

Light it on fire

I had enough

Running, and running and running and running

Running, and running and running and running and

You act like the change

Tryna throw me in chains

Don't act like you saving us

It's still the same

Man don't act like I made it up

You blaming us

Let's keep it one hundred

You gave the name to us

N***a

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

You put the shame on us

Now, now, now shame on us

Now

Now, now, now shame on us

Now, now, now

A moment of silence

American school and we in church too (Don't shoot)

Shooting, shooting, shooting, we the prey

Always shoot (Prey)

I'mma be trill, you should be trill too

You don't even gotta talk we just shoot

And I feel so tired of being insecure

To sum it up

Don't give a fuck

Light it on fire

Yeah, yo check

I am Sugar Ray Robinson, Booker T. Washington

W. E. B. Du Bois, I'm the modern one

Yelling at Senators, Presidents, Congressmen

We got a problem that needs some acknowledgement

I am no prison commodity, not just a body you throw in a cell

For any reason, just to bother me

Just for your quota, so it's rest in peace to Sean Bell

Sleep in peace Eric Garner (Sandra)

Every street, every corner

Conspiracy, new world order

I spoke to Tamir Rice mom and she told me "be strong"

It won't be long 'til it's justice

They want our votes but refuse the discussion

On how certain cops they shoot us for nothing

Revolution is coming

You act like the change (The land of opportunity)

Tryna throw me in chains (The land of Unity)

Don't act like you saving us (Brotherhood, trust)

It's still the same (America)

Man don't act like I made it up

You blaming us (You know)

Let's keep it one hundred

You gave the name to us

N***a

We still in chains (Hey so what up my nigga?)

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

You see these chains?

We still in chains

I can't see

We still in chains

The difference from how we used to be

We still in chains

We still in chains

You put the shame on us

Now, now, now shame on us

Now

Now, now, now shame on us

Now, now, now

You put the shame on us

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

We still in chains

You put the shame on us