Lirik :Lagu Splash - PUBLIC dan Fakta di Baliknya

Splash - PUBLIC

Wanna get to know you

'Cause there's something 'bout your smile that I can't quite place

What's your favorite color? (Yeah)

Are you into something dark or a happy face? (Face)

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

How long will we keep pretending?

Tell me what you want

'Cause it's what I want

When the morning comes

You're my splash of sun

Yeah

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

How long will we keep pretending?

How can I show you (yeah)

That, baby, I can treat you right

Hold you when you're cold

So pull me closer (closer)

Baby, we can take the night

Make it shine like gold

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

How long will we keep pretending?

Tell me what you want

'Cause it's what I want

When the morning comes

You're my splash of sun

Yeah

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous? (oh, yeah)

I just wanna take you dancing

Charm your best friend and meet your parents

How long will we keep pretending?

Tell me what you want

(I just wanna take you dancing)

'Cause it's what I want

(Charm your best friend and meet your parents)

(Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?)

When the morning comes

(I just wanna take you dancing)

You're my splash of sun

(Charm your best friend and meet your parents)

(How long will we keep pretending?)

Credit

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Michel Schulz / Matthew Carter Alvarado / Ben Lapps / John Vaughn Handelsman

Label: Island Records