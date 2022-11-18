Lirik :Lagu Splash - PUBLIC dan Fakta di Baliknya

Splash - PUBLIC
Wanna get to know you
'Cause there's something 'bout your smile that I can't quite place
What's your favorite color? (Yeah)
Are you into something dark or a happy face? (Face)
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
Tell me what you want
'Cause it's what I want
When the morning comes
You're my splash of sun
Yeah
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
How can I show you (yeah)
That, baby, I can treat you right
Hold you when you're cold
So pull me closer (closer)
Baby, we can take the night
Make it shine like gold
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
Tell me what you want
'Cause it's what I want
When the morning comes
You're my splash of sun
Yeah
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous? (oh, yeah)
I just wanna take you dancing
Charm your best friend and meet your parents
How long will we keep pretending?
Tell me what you want
(I just wanna take you dancing)
'Cause it's what I want
(Charm your best friend and meet your parents)
(Are you busy making plans with other boys just to make me jealous?)
When the morning comes
(I just wanna take you dancing)
You're my splash of sun
(Charm your best friend and meet your parents)
(How long will we keep pretending?)
Credit
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Michel Schulz / Matthew Carter Alvarado / Ben Lapps / John Vaughn Handelsman
Label: Island Records
