Lirik Lagu Queen Of The Hearts - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Queen Of The Hearts - Pamungkas

Taking a walk like a champ in the night

I walk slow but I never walk back

Having a talk with you in my mind tonight

You worry so much as if the world is ending

Don't you know

Don't you know you're better

Than you think you are

Don't you know

Don't you know you're better

Than you think you are

Queen of the hearts

Queen of the hearts

You won me over

You're the queen of the hearts

Seeing your creation over a tech application

One, two, three, four, did I say I adore you before?

Your poetic mind, I can listen to you for hours

Like a valentine, darling you talk like flowers

Don't you know

Don't you know you're better

Than you think you are

Don't you know

Don't you know you're better

Than you think you are

Queen of the hearts

Queen of the hearts

You won me over

Queen of the hearts

Baby I don't know why

The reason why

You even talk to me

I may feel odd, just a little

Strange, does it tickle?

Can't believe it's true

Why don't you tell me why

The reason why

That it had to be you

You caught me off my guard

You see me, all my cards

Queen of the hearts

You're the queen of the hearts

Queen of the hearts

Oh, queen of the hearts