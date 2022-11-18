Lirik Lagu Queen Of The Hearts - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Queen Of The Hearts - Pamungkas
Taking a walk like a champ in the night
I walk slow but I never walk back
Having a talk with you in my mind tonight
You worry so much as if the world is ending
Don't you know
Don't you know you're better
Than you think you are
Don't you know
Don't you know you're better
Than you think you are
Queen of the hearts
Queen of the hearts
You won me over
You're the queen of the hearts
Seeing your creation over a tech application
One, two, three, four, did I say I adore you before?
Your poetic mind, I can listen to you for hours
Like a valentine, darling you talk like flowers
Don't you know
Don't you know you're better
Than you think you are
Don't you know
Don't you know you're better
Than you think you are
Queen of the hearts
Queen of the hearts
You won me over
Queen of the hearts
Baby I don't know why
The reason why
You even talk to me
I may feel odd, just a little
Strange, does it tickle?
Can't believe it's true
Why don't you tell me why
The reason why
That it had to be you
You caught me off my guard
You see me, all my cards
Queen of the hearts
You're the queen of the hearts
Queen of the hearts
Oh, queen of the hearts
