Lirik Lagu Wait a Minute - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wait a Minute - Pamungkas

All alone in my old car

Driving fast, driving too far

All alone in my old car

Heading south, going back home to you

All alone with the streetlights

Moving faster now, it's midnight

All alone with the streetlights

Heading south, going back home to you

Your arms where I belong, always

Well, wait a minute

I am on my way

I am on my way

Back home to you

Promise I'll be there

I'll be there just in time

Just a minute

Wait a minute

Ooh

Bones are aching, I miss you, you know?

Crave your kiss, now I need you

Fill me now 'cause I want you

Wait a minute 'til I get back to you

The battle is off now, I'm coming back

There will be no more days

You have to wait

And when your nights are low

And when you feel so strong

I'll be around, I'll be around

But you gotta, you gotta

You wait a minute

I am on my way

I am on my way

Back home to you

Promise I'll be there

I'll be there just in time

Just a minute

I know you can't wait

It's getting closer now

It's getting closer to

Be home to you

Promise you'll stay there

I'll be there just in time

Just a minute

Ooh

Don't go back to bed

Don't fall asleep now

(I'll be there, I'll be there, I will)

Gonna be just us

Tomorrow will be ours

Ours