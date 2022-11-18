Lirik Lagu Wait a Minute - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wait a Minute - Pamungkas
All alone in my old car
Driving fast, driving too far
All alone in my old car
Heading south, going back home to you
All alone with the streetlights
Moving faster now, it's midnight
All alone with the streetlights
Heading south, going back home to you
Your arms where I belong, always
Well, wait a minute
I am on my way
I am on my way
Back home to you
Promise I'll be there
I'll be there just in time
Just a minute
Wait a minute
Ooh
Bones are aching, I miss you, you know?
Crave your kiss, now I need you
Fill me now 'cause I want you
Wait a minute 'til I get back to you
The battle is off now, I'm coming back
There will be no more days
You have to wait
And when your nights are low
And when you feel so strong
I'll be around, I'll be around
But you gotta, you gotta
You wait a minute
I am on my way
I am on my way
Back home to you
Promise I'll be there
I'll be there just in time
Just a minute
I know you can't wait
It's getting closer now
It's getting closer to
Be home to you
Promise you'll stay there
I'll be there just in time
Just a minute
Ooh
Don't go back to bed
Don't fall asleep now
(I'll be there, I'll be there, I will)
Gonna be just us
Tomorrow will be ours
Ours
