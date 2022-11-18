Lirik Lagu Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One
Bound (bound) bound (bound)
Bound to fall in love
You started with a mere hello
Then you learned her name
You notice her finer qualities
And the magic of her rare personality
Bound (bound) bound (bound)
Bound to fall in love
Bound (bound) bound (bound)
Bound to fall in love
You ask what sign she is
And you find that you're compatible
You realize how fine she is
She's just what you've been looking for
Bound (bound), bound (bound)
Bound to fall in love
Bound, bound
Bound to fall in love
Don't you try to resist (bound)
Bound, bound (bound)
Bound to fall in love
Won't you try it again (bound)
'Cause I know you're bound (bound)
Bound to fall in love
Credit
Dirilis: 1971
Album: 2 + 2 + 1 =
Penulis lagu: Olivier Foubert
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di Balik Lagu Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One
Lagu Bound adalah lagu ke-6 pada album tunggal The Ponderosa Twins Plus One bertajuk 2+2+1= yang dirilis pada 1971 silam. Lagu ini sendiri menceritakan tentang orang yang menemukan seseorang, di mana seseorang tersebut sangat ia butuhkan selama ini. Akhirnya, orang itu merasa seperti terikat dan ingin memilikinya.
