Lirik Lagu Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One



Bound (bound) bound (bound)

Bound to fall in love

You started with a mere hello

Then you learned her name

You notice her finer qualities

And the magic of her rare personality

Bound (bound) bound (bound)

Bound to fall in love

Bound (bound) bound (bound)

Bound to fall in love

You ask what sign she is

And you find that you're compatible

You realize how fine she is

She's just what you've been looking for

Bound (bound), bound (bound)

Bound to fall in love

Bound, bound

Bound to fall in love

Don't you try to resist (bound)

Bound, bound (bound)

Bound to fall in love

Won't you try it again (bound)

'Cause I know you're bound (bound)

Bound to fall in love

Credit

Dirilis: 1971

Album: 2 + 2 + 1 =

Penulis lagu: Olivier Foubert

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One

Lagu Bound adalah lagu ke-6 pada album tunggal The Ponderosa Twins Plus One bertajuk 2+2+1= yang dirilis pada 1971 silam. Lagu ini sendiri menceritakan tentang orang yang menemukan seseorang, di mana seseorang tersebut sangat ia butuhkan selama ini. Akhirnya, orang itu merasa seperti terikat dan ingin memilikinya.