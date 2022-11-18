Lirik Lagu Once Upon a Time-Secret Admirer - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Once Upon a Time-Secret Admirer – Mocca
Once upon a time when the sky was covered with blue
Once upon a time when sun was smiling too
We're just common people with an ordinary look
We're just common people with an ordinary love
And once upon a time when I fell in love with you
Oh, secret admirer
When you're around the autumn feels like summer
How come you're always messing up the weather?
Just like you do to me
My silly admirer
How come you never send me bouquet of flowers?
It's whole lot better than disturbing my slumber
If you keep knocking at my door
Last night in my sleep
I dreamt of you riding on my counting sheep
Oh how you're always bouncing
Oh you look so annoying
Dear handsome admirer
I always think that you're a very nice fellow
But suddenly you make me feel so mellow
Every time you say, "Hello" (hello)
And every time you look at me
I wish you'd vanish and disappear into the air
How come you keep on smiling?
Oh you look so annoying
My secret admirer
I never thought my heart could be so yearning
Please tell me now why try to ignore me
'Cause I do miss you so ('cause I do miss you so)
My silly admirer ('cause I do miss you so)
My handsome admirer ('cause I do miss you so)
Dear secret admirer ('cause I do miss you so)
'Cause I do miss you so
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: My Diary
Dirilis: 2002
Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno, Arina Ephipania
Genre: Alternative, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Once Upon a Time-Secret Admirer
Band indie asal Bandung ini merupakan salah satu band yang memiliki banyak prestasi di dunia musik.
