Lirik Lagu Once Upon a Time-Secret Admirer - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Once Upon a Time-Secret Admirer – Mocca

Once upon a time when the sky was covered with blue

Once upon a time when sun was smiling too

We're just common people with an ordinary look

We're just common people with an ordinary love

And once upon a time when I fell in love with you

Oh, secret admirer

When you're around the autumn feels like summer

How come you're always messing up the weather?

Just like you do to me

My silly admirer

How come you never send me bouquet of flowers?

It's whole lot better than disturbing my slumber

If you keep knocking at my door

Last night in my sleep

I dreamt of you riding on my counting sheep

Oh how you're always bouncing

Oh you look so annoying

Dear handsome admirer

I always think that you're a very nice fellow

But suddenly you make me feel so mellow

Every time you say, "Hello" (hello)

And every time you look at me

I wish you'd vanish and disappear into the air

How come you keep on smiling?

Oh you look so annoying

My secret admirer

I never thought my heart could be so yearning

Please tell me now why try to ignore me

'Cause I do miss you so ('cause I do miss you so)

My silly admirer ('cause I do miss you so)

My handsome admirer ('cause I do miss you so)

Dear secret admirer ('cause I do miss you so)

'Cause I do miss you so

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: My Diary

Dirilis: 2002

Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno, Arina Ephipania

Genre: Alternative, Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Once Upon a Time-Secret Admirer

Band indie asal Bandung ini merupakan salah satu band yang memiliki banyak prestasi di dunia musik.