Lirik Lagu Step Into My Life - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Step Into My Life - Powfu
Ayy, yes, I thought of things I wanna say but never said it
Searching how to get a girls' attention up on reddit
Sick of all these worries burying my face side in
Wishin' I could talk without awkward silence
Shit, I'm indecisive, never made my mind up
I say I'm not depressed 'cause isn't everybody kind of?
Hope that I'ma win you over eventually (Eventually)
Wonder if I'll steal the heart of someone better than me
And I don't care for what I've got
'Cause you're the only one I want
But I can't reach what's in my sight (My sight)
Take a step into my life
And I don't care for what I've got (I've got)
'Cause you're the only one I want (I want)
But I can't reach what's in my sight (my sight)
Take a step into my life
Into my life (My life)
Take a step into my life
Ayy, diving into the weekend, all I do is sleep in
Friends hit me up hardly, all they do is party
How am I supposed to have fun?
If I know that I'll never be the one?
Diving into the night-time, all I do is write rhymes
Flippin' through these pages, nothing ever changes
Show me how to have a good time
'Cause I can never get this shit right
Artikel Pilihan