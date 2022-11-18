Lirik Lagu Step Into My Life - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Step Into My Life - Powfu

Ayy, yes, I thought of things I wanna say but never said it

Searching how to get a girls' attention up on reddit

Sick of all these worries burying my face side in

Wishin' I could talk without awkward silence

Shit, I'm indecisive, never made my mind up

I say I'm not depressed 'cause isn't everybody kind of?

Hope that I'ma win you over eventually (Eventually)

Wonder if I'll steal the heart of someone better than me

And I don't care for what I've got

'Cause you're the only one I want

But I can't reach what's in my sight (My sight)

Take a step into my life

And I don't care for what I've got (I've got)

'Cause you're the only one I want (I want)

But I can't reach what's in my sight (my sight)

Take a step into my life

Into my life (My life)

Take a step into my life

Ayy, diving into the weekend, all I do is sleep in

Friends hit me up hardly, all they do is party

How am I supposed to have fun?

If I know that I'll never be the one?

Diving into the night-time, all I do is write rhymes

Flippin' through these pages, nothing ever changes

Show me how to have a good time

'Cause I can never get this shit right