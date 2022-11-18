Lirik Lagu Snowflake - Powfu ft Jaden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Snowflake - Powfu ft Jaden

Falling like a snowflake, catch you in my hands

I can make your heart melt waitin' for the chance

If I sing the song, can you show me how to dance?

Now, look up at the stars, leave our shadows in the background

Falling like a snowflake, catch you in my hands

I can make your heart melt waitin' for the chance

If I sing the song, can you show me how to dance?

Now, look up at the stars, leave our shadows in the background

We were young in the stars, blasting music in the car

Turn the lights off then we park, always running from your mom

Didn't want to fall in love, should've knew it all along



The story of a boy and a girl

They laughin' and tourin' the world

The plane it was foreign, the Louis cases for the pearls

Hot iron for the curls

She a queen in the burrow

Look at nigga wanna flirt

Trippy summer on my shirt

Got vision braces in the dirt

Runnin' from your love, now I wanna make it work

I never knew how much heartbreak hurt, fuck

Falling like a snowflake, catch you in my hands

I can make your heart melt waitin' for the chance

If I sing the song, can you show me how to dance?

Now, look up at the stars, leave our shadows in the background

Falling like a snowflake, catch you in my hands

I can make your heart melt waitin' for the chance

If I sing the song, can you show me how to dance?

Now, look up at the stars, leave our shadows in the background

Yeah, yeah

Mm

Mm, mm (ayy)

Follow me to Neverland, take you where you've never been

Movies with the fireflies, blankets we can huddle in

Love is in the air and you're in my arms

We don't need the lights when we got the stars (ayy)

Feeling small, the night's enormous

Dreams could be our fortress

Everything look gorgeous

Look at everything, we're running out of time

Love, please just make you mind up

Winter time gotta start up

Don't leave me melted in the sun

Yeah, the hurricane came, broke all our feathers

Roses that we chose don't go together

Stars, I'm sorry that you face no shine