Lirik Lagu Snowflake - Powfu ft Jaden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Falling like a snowflake, catch you in my hands
I can make your heart melt waitin' for the chance
If I sing the song, can you show me how to dance?
Now, look up at the stars, leave our shadows in the background
We were young in the stars, blasting music in the car
Turn the lights off then we park, always running from your mom
Didn't want to fall in love, should've knew it all along
The story of a boy and a girl
They laughin' and tourin' the world
The plane it was foreign, the Louis cases for the pearls
Hot iron for the curls
She a queen in the burrow
Look at nigga wanna flirt
Trippy summer on my shirt
Got vision braces in the dirt
Runnin' from your love, now I wanna make it work
I never knew how much heartbreak hurt, fuck
Follow me to Neverland, take you where you've never been
Movies with the fireflies, blankets we can huddle in
Love is in the air and you're in my arms
We don't need the lights when we got the stars (ayy)
Feeling small, the night's enormous
Dreams could be our fortress
Everything look gorgeous
Look at everything, we're running out of time
Love, please just make you mind up
Winter time gotta start up
Don't leave me melted in the sun
Yeah, the hurricane came, broke all our feathers
Roses that we chose don't go together
Stars, I'm sorry that you face no shine
