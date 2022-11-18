Lirik Lagu Golden Leaves - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Golden Leaves - Passenger

Do you remember how this first begun?

Teeth were white and our skin was young

Eyes as bright as the Spanish Sun

We had nothing we could hide

Now my dear we are two golden leaves

Clinging desperately to winter trees

Got up here like a pair of thieves

While the sirens blare outside

What's left to say when every word's been spoken?

What's left to see when our eyes won't open?

What's left to do when we've lost all hope and

What's left to break when our hearts are broken?

But sometimes

Do you remember how this started out?

So full of hope and now we're filled with doubt

A dirty joke we used to laugh about

But it's not funny any more

I fear I choke unless I spit it out

Still smell of smoke, although the fire's gone out

Can't live with you, but I die without

What's left to say when every word's been spoken?

What's left to see when our eyes won't open?

What's left to do when we've lost all hope and

What's left to break when our hearts are broken?

But sometimes

What's left to say when every word's been spoken?

What's left to see when our eyes won't open?

What's left to do when we've lost all hope and

What's left to break when our hearts are broken?

But sometimes

Credits

Penulis lagu: Michael David Hoppe

Album: Whispers (Part 1)

Dirilis: 2014

Genre: Alternatif/Indie