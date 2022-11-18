Lirik Lagu Golden Leaves - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Golden Leaves - Passenger
Do you remember how this first begun?
Teeth were white and our skin was young
Eyes as bright as the Spanish Sun
We had nothing we could hide
Now my dear we are two golden leaves
Clinging desperately to winter trees
Got up here like a pair of thieves
While the sirens blare outside
What's left to say when every word's been spoken?
What's left to see when our eyes won't open?
What's left to do when we've lost all hope and
What's left to break when our hearts are broken?
But sometimes
Do you remember how this started out?
So full of hope and now we're filled with doubt
A dirty joke we used to laugh about
But it's not funny any more
I fear I choke unless I spit it out
Still smell of smoke, although the fire's gone out
Can't live with you, but I die without
What's left to say when every word's been spoken?
What's left to see when our eyes won't open?
What's left to do when we've lost all hope and
What's left to break when our hearts are broken?
But sometimes
What's left to say when every word's been spoken?
What's left to see when our eyes won't open?
What's left to do when we've lost all hope and
What's left to break when our hearts are broken?
But sometimes
Credits
Penulis lagu: Michael David Hoppe
Album: Whispers (Part 1)
Dirilis: 2014
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
