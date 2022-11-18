Lirik Lagu Sunday Afternoon – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sunday Afternoon – Mocca

Well howdy kids

Howdy

Well today we gonna learn a very lovely song

And this song is called Sunday Afternoon

Yeah

One fine day on Sunday afternoon

Just can't wait to get out of my room

To see the trees and watch the flowers bloom

Better be quick 'cause the rain might coming soon

One fine day on Sunday afternoon

I straw my way along the avenue

Away my hand to my lovely friendly neighbors

Are they sweet then you just love to meet ang greet

Tied up your shoes hang up that hat

Bring bring some snacks and put them all inside your bag

And grab them tight and don't forget the green umbrella

One fine day on Sunday afternoon

I'm so glad that I get out of my room

To see the trees and watch the flowers bloom

Better be quick 'cause the rain might coming soon

Tied up your shoes hang up that hat

Bring bring some snacks and put them all inside your bag

And grab them tight and don't forget the green umbrella

One fine day on Sunday afternoon

I'm so glad to get out of my room

To see the trees and watch the flowers bloom

Better be quick 'cause the rain might coming soon

Tied up your shoes hang up that hat

Bring bring some snacks and put them all inside your bag

And grab them tight and don't forget the green umbrella

One fine day on Sunday afternoon

I straw my way along the avenue

Away my hand to my lovely friendly neighbors

On that lovely Sunday afternoon