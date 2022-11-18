Lirik Lagu Sunday Afternoon – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sunday Afternoon – Mocca
Well howdy kids
Howdy
Well today we gonna learn a very lovely song
And this song is called Sunday Afternoon
Yeah
One fine day on Sunday afternoon
Just can't wait to get out of my room
To see the trees and watch the flowers bloom
Better be quick 'cause the rain might coming soon
One fine day on Sunday afternoon
I straw my way along the avenue
Away my hand to my lovely friendly neighbors
Are they sweet then you just love to meet ang greet
Tied up your shoes hang up that hat
Bring bring some snacks and put them all inside your bag
And grab them tight and don't forget the green umbrella
One fine day on Sunday afternoon
I'm so glad that I get out of my room
To see the trees and watch the flowers bloom
Better be quick 'cause the rain might coming soon
Tied up your shoes hang up that hat
Bring bring some snacks and put them all inside your bag
And grab them tight and don't forget the green umbrella
One fine day on Sunday afternoon
I'm so glad to get out of my room
To see the trees and watch the flowers bloom
Better be quick 'cause the rain might coming soon
Tied up your shoes hang up that hat
Bring bring some snacks and put them all inside your bag
And grab them tight and don't forget the green umbrella
One fine day on Sunday afternoon
I straw my way along the avenue
Away my hand to my lovely friendly neighbors
On that lovely Sunday afternoon
