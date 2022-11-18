Lirik Walk In The Rain - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walk In The Rain - Passenger
Come, come, come, now
I walked the steps of my father today
Worked 'till I froze and my face turned grey
And all of my fingers calloused and worn to the bone
And I felt like a child in a world full of men
Trying to capture that something again
Strong as an ox but slowly turning to stone
Walking away from this room dark and grey
Smoke hangs in clouds and the old echo plays
And the music is soft
And the voice it is hushed
And the boy he has loved
And man he has lost
And I walk
Out in the rain
All over again
I felt the touch of my mother today
Gently pushing me forward again
Closing my eyes but still feeling the way
And I'm clutching at fingers through crumples and creases
I came to my senses it cut me to pieces
'Cause I needed more but I was pulling away
Walking alone with these legs made of stone
I'm almost dry and I'm almost home
Where the photographs smile
And I'm still someone's child
And my place it is set
So I'll stay for a while
'Till I walk
Out in the rain
Like water would stain
And I'm born
All over again
Come, come, come now
So I walk
Out in the rain
Like water would stain
And I'm born
All over again, now
