Lirik Lagu Lemon - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lemon
See-through in the sunlight
She wore lemon
But never in the daylight
She's gonna make you cry
She's gonna make you whisper and moan
And when you're dry
She draws water from the stone
I feel like I'm slowly, slowly,
Slowly slippin' under
And I feel like I'm holding on to nothing
She wore lemon
To colour in the cold grey night
She had heaven
And she held on so tight
A man makes a picture, a moving picture
Through the light projected he can see himself up close
A man captures colour, a man likes to stare
He turns his money into light to look for her
And I feel like I'm drifting, drifting, drifting from the shore
And I feel like I'm swimming out to her
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Lemon, see-through in the sunlight
A man builds a city, with banks and cathedrals
A man melts the sand so he can see the world outside (you're gonna meet her there)
A man makes a car (she's your destination) and builds a road to run them on (gotta get to her)
A man dreams of leaving (she's imagination) but he always stays behind
And these are the days when our work has come asunder
And these are the days when we look for something other
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
