Lirik Lagu Lemon - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB
Bono, vokalis U2.
Bono, vokalis U2. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/U2

Lemon - U2

Lemon
See-through in the sunlight
She wore lemon
But never in the daylight
She's gonna make you cry
She's gonna make you whisper and moan
And when you're dry
She draws water from the stone

I feel like I'm slowly, slowly,
Slowly slippin' under
And I feel like I'm holding on to nothing

She wore lemon
To colour in the cold grey night
She had heaven
And she held on so tight

A man makes a picture, a moving picture
Through the light projected he can see himself up close
A man captures colour, a man likes to stare
He turns his money into light to look for her
And I feel like I'm drifting, drifting, drifting from the shore
And I feel like I'm swimming out to her

Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Lemon, see-through in the sunlight

A man builds a city, with banks and cathedrals
A man melts the sand so he can see the world outside (you're gonna meet her there)
A man makes a car (she's your destination) and builds a road to run them on (gotta get to her)
A man dreams of leaving (she's imagination) but he always stays behind

And these are the days when our work has come asunder
And these are the days when we look for something other

Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins
Midnight is where the day begins

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB
Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
6

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
7

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
8

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
9

Salmafina Jawab Isu Sunan Kalijaga Kena HIV Gegara Selingkuh dengan Denise Chariesta
10

Menlu Rusia Angkat Koper dari KTT G20 di Tengah Kabar Serangan ke Polandia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

18 November 2022, 05:01 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Psikologi: Gunakan Intuisi! Gambar Mana yang Paling Berkesan? Ungkap Kelemahan Karakter Anda

Tes Psikologi: Gunakan Intuisi! Gambar Mana yang Paling Berkesan? Ungkap Kelemahan Karakter Anda

18 November 2022, 05:01 WIB

Media Blora

PKH Tahap 4 Sudah Cair, Segera Cek Namamu Melalui Situs cekbansos.kemensos.go.id.

PKH Tahap 4 Sudah Cair, Segera Cek Namamu Melalui Situs cekbansos.kemensos.go.id.

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Banten

42 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru Bermakna Cantik, Mulia hingga Lemah Lembut

42 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru Bermakna Cantik, Mulia hingga Lemah Lembut

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Lingkunganmu Sedang Berubah

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Lingkunganmu Sedang Berubah

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Sumenep News

Makna dan Arti Kendu Bahasa Bugis Viral di TikTok, Jangan Dibuka!

Makna dan Arti Kendu Bahasa Bugis Viral di TikTok, Jangan Dibuka!

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia U20 VS Prancis U20 :Pasukan Garuda Muda di Bantai Setengah Lusin

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia U20 VS Prancis U20 :Pasukan Garuda Muda di Bantai Setengah Lusin

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Dua Youtuber Inggris Menghina Batik Indonesia, Netizen Indonesia Tak Tinggal Diam

Dua Youtuber Inggris Menghina Batik Indonesia, Netizen Indonesia Tak Tinggal Diam

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Nonton Tajwid Cinta Jam Berapa? Cek Disini

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Nonton Tajwid Cinta Jam Berapa? Cek Disini

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Banten

Piala Dunia 2022: Tak Hargai Tuan Rumah, Pergantian Logo Timnas Amerika Serikat Tuai Pro Kontra

Piala Dunia 2022: Tak Hargai Tuan Rumah, Pergantian Logo Timnas Amerika Serikat Tuai Pro Kontra

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Anda Dapat Komunikasi Terbuka dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Anda Dapat Komunikasi Terbuka dengan Pasangan

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022: Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022: Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Trans TV Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Film Amityville The Awakening dan Blind

Jadwal Trans TV Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Film Amityville The Awakening dan Blind

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pemalang

Kunci Jawaban Game Shopee Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian 18 November 2022, Berkaitan dengan KAKINYA, KIAN

Kunci Jawaban Game Shopee Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian 18 November 2022, Berkaitan dengan KAKINYA, KIAN

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Download WA GB Mod Apk Pro v 17 Terbaru November 2022 Banyak Dicari, Unduh WA Anti Banned di Sini

Link Download WA GB Mod Apk Pro v 17 Terbaru November 2022 Banyak Dicari, Unduh WA Anti Banned di Sini

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 18 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Perubahan Mendadak Terjadi Dalam Kehidupanmu

Ramalan Zodiak 18 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Perubahan Mendadak Terjadi Dalam Kehidupanmu

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Ketahui Apa yang Dibutuhkan dalam Kehidupan Cinta

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Ketahui Apa yang Dibutuhkan dalam Kehidupan Cinta

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Dana Kharisma November 2022, Butuhkan Seorang Admin Gudang Ini Syaratnya

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Dana Kharisma November 2022, Butuhkan Seorang Admin Gudang Ini Syaratnya

18 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat 18 November 2022: Drama Korea Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat 18 November 2022: Drama Korea Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

18 November 2022, 04:58 WIB

Media Blora

Cara Daftar KIP Kuliah, Serta Dokumen Dan Persyaratan Yang Harus Disiapkan

Cara Daftar KIP Kuliah, Serta Dokumen Dan Persyaratan Yang Harus Disiapkan

18 November 2022, 04:57 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

18 November 2022, 04:56 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Belgia vs Mesir, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 18 November 2022

Prediksi Belgia vs Mesir, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 04:55 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Vaksin Booster On The Spot Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di 14 Lokasi

Jadwal Vaksin Booster On The Spot Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di 14 Lokasi

18 November 2022, 04:55 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara Televisi MOJI TV Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022: Ada Tayangan World Cup Warm-Up Live

Jadwal Acara Televisi MOJI TV Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022: Ada Tayangan World Cup Warm-Up Live

18 November 2022, 04:54 WIB

Media Blora

Segera Dibuka, Berikut Jadwal Seleksi Dan Honor PPK, PPS Pemilu 2024

Segera Dibuka, Berikut Jadwal Seleksi Dan Honor PPK, PPS Pemilu 2024

18 November 2022, 04:53 WIB