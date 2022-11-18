Lirik Lagu Lemon - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lemon - U2

Lemon

See-through in the sunlight

She wore lemon

But never in the daylight

She's gonna make you cry

She's gonna make you whisper and moan

And when you're dry

She draws water from the stone

I feel like I'm slowly, slowly,

Slowly slippin' under

And I feel like I'm holding on to nothing

She wore lemon

To colour in the cold grey night

She had heaven

And she held on so tight

A man makes a picture, a moving picture

Through the light projected he can see himself up close

A man captures colour, a man likes to stare

He turns his money into light to look for her

And I feel like I'm drifting, drifting, drifting from the shore

And I feel like I'm swimming out to her

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Lemon, see-through in the sunlight

A man builds a city, with banks and cathedrals

A man melts the sand so he can see the world outside (you're gonna meet her there)

A man makes a car (she's your destination) and builds a road to run them on (gotta get to her)

A man dreams of leaving (she's imagination) but he always stays behind

And these are the days when our work has come asunder

And these are the days when we look for something other

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins

Midnight is where the day begins