Lirik Lagu Whispers - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whispers - Passenger

Well I've got open eyes

And an open door

But I don't know what I'm searching for

I should know by now

Well I've a big old heart

This I know for sure

But I don't know what my love is for

I should know by now

Well I wait in line

So I can wait some more

'Til I can't remember what I came here for

But I can't leave now

'Cause I've a light that shines

And a love so pure

But I don't know what to use them for

I should know by now

Well I spent my money, I lost my friends, I broke my mobile phone

3 AM and I'm drunk as hell, and I'm dancing on my own

Taxi-cabs ain't stopping, and I don't know my way home

Well it's hard to find a reason, when all you have is doubts

Hard to see inside yourself when can't see your way out

Hard to find an answer when the question won't come out

Everyone's filling me up with noise, I don't know what they're talking about

Everyone's filling me up with noise, I don't know what they're talking about

Everyone's filling me up with noise, I don't know what they're talking about

You see all I need's a whisper in a world that only shouts

Credits

Penulis lagu: Michael David Rosenberg

Album: Whispers (Part 1)

Dirilis: 2014

Genre: Pop/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Whispers - Passenger

Michael David Rosenberg yang lebih dikenal dengan nama panggung Passenger adalah seorang musisi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Inggris. Pada 25 Juli 2017, di akhir tur Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea, Rosenberg mengumumkan melalui akun Facebook miliknya bahwa penampilannya pada Minggu, 23 Juli akan menjadi pertunjukan terakhirnya untuk sementara waktu.