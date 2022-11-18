Lirik Lagu Whispers - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whispers - Passenger
Well I've got open eyes
And an open door
But I don't know what I'm searching for
I should know by now
Well I've a big old heart
This I know for sure
But I don't know what my love is for
I should know by now
Well I wait in line
So I can wait some more
'Til I can't remember what I came here for
But I can't leave now
'Cause I've a light that shines
And a love so pure
But I don't know what to use them for
I should know by now
Well I spent my money, I lost my friends, I broke my mobile phone
3 AM and I'm drunk as hell, and I'm dancing on my own
Taxi-cabs ain't stopping, and I don't know my way home
Well it's hard to find a reason, when all you have is doubts
Hard to see inside yourself when can't see your way out
Hard to find an answer when the question won't come out
Everyone's filling me up with noise, I don't know what they're talking about
Everyone's filling me up with noise, I don't know what they're talking about
Everyone's filling me up with noise, I don't know what they're talking about
You see all I need's a whisper in a world that only shouts
Credits
Penulis lagu: Michael David Rosenberg
Album: Whispers (Part 1)
Dirilis: 2014
Genre: Pop/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Whispers - Passenger
Michael David Rosenberg yang lebih dikenal dengan nama panggung Passenger adalah seorang musisi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Inggris. Pada 25 Juli 2017, di akhir tur Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea, Rosenberg mengumumkan melalui akun Facebook miliknya bahwa penampilannya pada Minggu, 23 Juli akan menjadi pertunjukan terakhirnya untuk sementara waktu.
