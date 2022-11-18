Lirik Lagu Unpack Your Heart - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Unpack Your Heart - Phillip Phillips
Meet me where the sunlight ends
Meet me where the truth never bends
Bring all that you're scared to defend
And lay it down when you walk through my door
Throw all of it out on the floor
Your sorrow, your beauty, your war
I want it all, I want it all
Bring your secrets, bring your scars
Bring your glory, all you are
Bring your daylight, bring your dark
Share your silence and unpack your heart
Show me something the rest never see
Give me all that you hope to receive
Your deepest regret dies with me
The days when you stumble and fall
The days when you grind to a crawl
The treasure that hides behind your walls
I want it all, yeah, I want it all
Bring your secrets, bring your scars
Bring your glory, all you are
Bring your daylight, bring your dark
Share your silence and unpack your heart
And unpack your heart
Oh, I'm on your side
So shed your shadow and watch it rise
Oh, I'm on your side
So shed your shadow and watch it rise
Into your darkness
I'll shine a light
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Yeah
Bring your secrets, bring your scars
Bring your glory, all you are
Bring your daylight, bring your dark
Share your silence
Bring your honor, bring your shame
All your madness, I will tame
Won't you lay down, down your guard?
Share your silence and unpack your heart
