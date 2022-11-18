Lirik Lagu Unpack Your Heart - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Unpack Your Heart - Phillip Phillips

Meet me where the sunlight ends

Meet me where the truth never bends

Bring all that you're scared to defend

And lay it down when you walk through my door

Throw all of it out on the floor

Your sorrow, your beauty, your war

I want it all, I want it all

Bring your secrets, bring your scars

Bring your glory, all you are

Bring your daylight, bring your dark

Share your silence and unpack your heart

Show me something the rest never see

Give me all that you hope to receive

Your deepest regret dies with me

The days when you stumble and fall

The days when you grind to a crawl

The treasure that hides behind your walls

I want it all, yeah, I want it all

Bring your secrets, bring your scars

Bring your glory, all you are

Bring your daylight, bring your dark

Share your silence and unpack your heart

And unpack your heart

Oh, I'm on your side

So shed your shadow and watch it rise

Oh, I'm on your side

So shed your shadow and watch it rise

Into your darkness

I'll shine a light

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Yeah

Bring your secrets, bring your scars

Bring your glory, all you are

Bring your daylight, bring your dark

Share your silence

Bring your honor, bring your shame

All your madness, I will tame

Won't you lay down, down your guard?

Share your silence and unpack your heart