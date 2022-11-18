Lirik Lagu Raging Fire - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Raging Fire - Phillip Phillips

We are dead to rights, born and raised

We are thick and thin to our last days

So hold me close and I'll surrender to your heart

You know how to give and how to take

You see every hope I locked away

So pull me close and surrender to my heart

Before the flame goes out tonight

Yeah we live until we die

So come out, come out, come out

Won't you turn my soul

Into a raging fire

Come out, come out, come out

'Til we lose control

Into a raging fire

Into a raging fire

Come out, come out, come out

Won't you turn my soul

Into a raging fire

You know time will give and time will take

All the memories made will wash away

Even though we changed, I'm still here with you

If you listen close you'll hear the sounds

Of all the ghosts that bring us down

Hold on to what makes you feel

Don't let go, its what makes you real

If the flame goes out tonight

Yeah we live until we die

So come out, come out, come out

Won't you turn my soul

Into a raging fire

Come out, come out, come out

'Til we lose control

Into a raging fire

Into a raging fire

Come out, come out, come out

Won't you turn my soul

Into a raging fire