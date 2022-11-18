Lirik Lagu Raging Fire - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Raging Fire - Phillip Phillips
We are dead to rights, born and raised
We are thick and thin to our last days
So hold me close and I'll surrender to your heart
You know how to give and how to take
You see every hope I locked away
So pull me close and surrender to my heart
Before the flame goes out tonight
Yeah we live until we die
So come out, come out, come out
Won't you turn my soul
Into a raging fire
Come out, come out, come out
'Til we lose control
Into a raging fire
Into a raging fire
Come out, come out, come out
Won't you turn my soul
Into a raging fire
You know time will give and time will take
All the memories made will wash away
Even though we changed, I'm still here with you
If you listen close you'll hear the sounds
Of all the ghosts that bring us down
Hold on to what makes you feel
Don't let go, its what makes you real
If the flame goes out tonight
Yeah we live until we die
So come out, come out, come out
Won't you turn my soul
Into a raging fire
Come out, come out, come out
'Til we lose control
Into a raging fire
Into a raging fire
Come out, come out, come out
Won't you turn my soul
Into a raging fire
