Lirik Lagu Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
We don't need no education
We don't need no thought control
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teacher, leave them kids alone
Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone
All in all, it's just another brick in the wall
All in all, you're just another brick in the wall
We don't need no education
We don't need no thought control
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teachers, leave them kids alone
Hey, teacher, leave us kids alone
All in all, you're just another brick in the wall
All in all, you're just another brick in the wall
If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding
How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat?
You! Yes, you behind the bike stands
Stand still, laddy!
Credits
Album: The Wall
Dirilis: 1979
Penulis lagu: Roger Waters
Genre: Musik rock progresif, Pop
Label: Harvest
Penghargaan: Penghargaan Juno untuk International Single of the Year, British Academy Film Award untuk Best Original Song
Fakta di Balik Lagu Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
