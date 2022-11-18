Lirik Lagu Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd

We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher, leave them kids alone

Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone

All in all, it's just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers, leave them kids alone

Hey, teacher, leave us kids alone

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding

How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat?

You! Yes, you behind the bike stands

Stand still, laddy!

Credits

Album: The Wall

Dirilis: 1979

Penulis lagu: Roger Waters

Genre: Musik rock progresif, Pop

Label: Harvest

Penghargaan: Penghargaan Juno untuk International Single of the Year, British Academy Film Award untuk Best Original Song

Fakta di Balik Lagu Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd