Lirik Lagu Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall - Coldplay

I turn the music up, I got my records on

I shut the world outside until the lights come on

Maybe the streets alight, maybe the trees are gone

I feel my heart start beating to my favourite song

And all the kids they dance, all the kids all night

Until Monday morning feels another life

I turn the music up

I'm on a roll this time

And heaven is in sight

I turn the music up, I got my records on

From underneath the rubble sing a rebel song

Don't want to see another generation drop

I'd rather be a comma than a full stop

Maybe I'm in the black, maybe I'm on my knees

Maybe I'm in the gap between the two trapezes

But my heart is beating and my pulses start

Cathedrals in my heart

As we saw ohh, this light I swear you, emerge blinking into

To tell me it's alright

As we soar walls, every siren is a symphony

And every tear's a waterfall

Is a waterfall

Oh

Is a waterfall

Oh-oh-oh

Is a is a waterfall

Every tear

Is a waterfall

Oh-oh-oh

So you can hurt, hurt me bad

But still I'll raise the flag

Oh

It was a wa-wa wa-wa wa-aterfall

A wa-wa wa-wa wa-aterfall

Every tear

Every tear

Every teardrop is a waterfall