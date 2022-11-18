Lirik Lagu Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall - Coldplay
I turn the music up, I got my records on
I shut the world outside until the lights come on
Maybe the streets alight, maybe the trees are gone
I feel my heart start beating to my favourite song
And all the kids they dance, all the kids all night
Until Monday morning feels another life
I turn the music up
I'm on a roll this time
And heaven is in sight
I turn the music up, I got my records on
From underneath the rubble sing a rebel song
Don't want to see another generation drop
I'd rather be a comma than a full stop
Maybe I'm in the black, maybe I'm on my knees
Maybe I'm in the gap between the two trapezes
But my heart is beating and my pulses start
Cathedrals in my heart
As we saw ohh, this light I swear you, emerge blinking into
To tell me it's alright
As we soar walls, every siren is a symphony
And every tear's a waterfall
Is a waterfall
Oh
Is a waterfall
Oh-oh-oh
Is a is a waterfall
Every tear
Is a waterfall
Oh-oh-oh
So you can hurt, hurt me bad
But still I'll raise the flag
Oh
It was a wa-wa wa-wa wa-aterfall
A wa-wa wa-wa wa-aterfall
Every tear
Every tear
Every teardrop is a waterfall
