Lirik Lagu Us and Them - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Us and Them
Us (us, us, us, us) and them (them, them, them, them)
And after all we're only ordinary men
Me
And you (you, you, you)
God only knows
It's not what we would choose (choose, choose) to do (to do, to do)
Forward he cried from the rear
And the front rank died
And the general sat
And the lines on the map
Moved from side to side
Black (black, black, black)
And blue (blue, blue)
And who knows which is which and who is who
Up (up, up, up, up)
And down (down, down, down, down)
And in the end it's only round 'n round (round, round, round)
Haven't you heard it's a battle of words
The poster bearer cried
"Listen son", said the man with the gun
There's room for you inside
"I mean, they're not gonna kill ya
So if you give 'em a quick short, sharp, shock
They won't do it again. Dig it?
I mean he get off lightly, 'cause I would've given him a thrashing
I only hit him once! It was only a difference of opinion, but really
I mean good manners don't cost nothing do they, eh?"
Down (down, down, down, down)
And out (out, out, out, out)
It can't be helped that there's a lot of it about
With (with, with, with), without
And who'll deny it's what the fighting's all about?
Out of the way
It's a busy day
I've got things on my mind
For the want of the price
Of tea and a slice
The old man died
Credits
Album: The Dark Side of the Moon
Dirilis: 1973
Penulis lagu: George Roger Waters dan Richard William Wright
Genre: Musik rock progresif, Fusion jazz, Pop
Label: Harvest
Fakta di Balik Lagu Us and Them - Pink Floyd
Dimulai pada tahun 1965 ketika Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Richard Wright dan Nick Mason mulai menulis dan menyanyikan lagu-lagu blues dan psychedelic. Nama Pink Floyd berasal dari dua musisi blues, Pink Anderson dan Floyd Council.
Pada tahun 1968, David Gilmour menggantikan Barrett yang kondisinya semakin tidak stabil. Barrett sering tidak fokus pada setiap konser karena ia diperburuk oleh penggunaan LSD dan obat-obatan yang berlebihan.
Grup asal Inggris, Pink Floyd meledak dengan album Dark Side of the Moon yang dirilis tahun 1973. Album ini mencapai puncak charts dan bertahan di US Top 200 selama 741 minggu berturut-turut dari tahun 1973-1988.
