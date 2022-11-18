Lirik Lagu Us and Them - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Us and Them

Us (us, us, us, us) and them (them, them, them, them)

And after all we're only ordinary men

Me

And you (you, you, you)

God only knows

It's not what we would choose (choose, choose) to do (to do, to do)

Forward he cried from the rear

And the front rank died

And the general sat

And the lines on the map

Moved from side to side

Black (black, black, black)

And blue (blue, blue)

And who knows which is which and who is who

Up (up, up, up, up)

And down (down, down, down, down)

And in the end it's only round 'n round (round, round, round)

Haven't you heard it's a battle of words

The poster bearer cried

"Listen son", said the man with the gun

There's room for you inside

"I mean, they're not gonna kill ya

So if you give 'em a quick short, sharp, shock

They won't do it again. Dig it?

I mean he get off lightly, 'cause I would've given him a thrashing

I only hit him once! It was only a difference of opinion, but really

I mean good manners don't cost nothing do they, eh?"

Down (down, down, down, down)

And out (out, out, out, out)

It can't be helped that there's a lot of it about

With (with, with, with), without

And who'll deny it's what the fighting's all about?

Out of the way

It's a busy day

I've got things on my mind

For the want of the price

Of tea and a slice

The old man died

Credits

Album: The Dark Side of the Moon

Dirilis: 1973

Penulis lagu: George Roger Waters dan Richard William Wright

Genre: Musik rock progresif, Fusion jazz, Pop

Label: Harvest

Fakta di Balik Lagu Us and Them - Pink Floyd

Dimulai pada tahun 1965 ketika Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Richard Wright dan Nick Mason mulai menulis dan menyanyikan lagu-lagu blues dan psychedelic. Nama Pink Floyd berasal dari dua musisi blues, Pink Anderson dan Floyd Council.

Pada tahun 1968, David Gilmour menggantikan Barrett yang kondisinya semakin tidak stabil. Barrett sering tidak fokus pada setiap konser karena ia diperburuk oleh penggunaan LSD dan obat-obatan yang berlebihan.

Grup asal Inggris, Pink Floyd meledak dengan album Dark Side of the Moon yang dirilis tahun 1973. Album ini mencapai puncak charts dan bertahan di US Top 200 selama 741 minggu berturut-turut dari tahun 1973-1988.