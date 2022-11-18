Lirik Lagu In the Air Tonight - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In the Air Tonight - Phil Collins

I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord

And I've been waiting for this moment, for all my life, oh lord

Can you feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord, oh lord

Well, if you told me you were drowning

I would not lend a hand

I've seen your face before my friend

But I don't know if you know who I am

Well, I was there and I saw what you did

I saw it with my own two eyes

So you can wipe off that grin, I know where you've been

It's all been a pack of lies

And I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord

Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord

I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord

Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord, oh lord

Well I remember, I remember don't worry

How could I ever forget

It's the first time, the last time we ever met

But I know the reason why you keep this silence up

No you don't fool me

The hurt doesn't show, but the pain still grows

It's no stranger to you and me

I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord

Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord

I can feel it in the air tonight, oh lord, oh lord

Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord

I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord

And I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord

I can feel it in the air tonight, oh lord, oh lord

Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord, oh lord

I can feel it in the air tonight, oh lord, oh lord

Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord, oh lord

Credits