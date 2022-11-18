Lirik Lagu Money - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money

Money

Get away

You get a good job with more pay and you're okay

Money

It's a gas

Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash

New car, caviar, four star, daydream

Think I'll buy me a football team

Money

Get back

I'm alright, Jack, keep your hands off of my stack

Money

It's a hit

Don't give me that do goody good bullshit

I'm in the high-fidelity first-class traveling set

And I think I need a Lear jet

Money

It's a crime

Share it fairly, but don't take a slice of my pie

Money

So they say

Is the root of all evil today

But if you ask for a rise

It's no surprise that they're giving none away

Away, away, away

Away, away, away

I was in the right

Yes, absolutely in the right

I certainly was in the right

Yeah, I was definitely in the right, that geezer was cruisin' for a bruisin'

Yeah!

Why does anyone do anything?

I don't know, I was really drunk at the time

Just telling him it was in, he could get it in number two

He was asking why it wasn't coming up on freight eleven

And after, I was yelling and screaming and telling him why

It wasn't coming up on freight eleven

Credits

Album: The Dark Side of the Moon

Dirilis: 1973

Penulis lagu: George Roger Waters

Genre: Musik rock progresif, Fusion jazz, Pop

Label: Harvest

Fakta di Balik Lagu Money - Pink Floyd