Lirik Lagu You'll Be In My Heart - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik You'll Be In My Heart - Phil Collins

Come stop your crying

It will be alright

Just take my hand

Hold it tight

I will protect you

From all around you

I will be here

Don't you cry

For one so small

You seem so strong

My arms will hold you

Keep you safe and warm

This bond between us

Can't be broken

I will be here don't you cry

'Cause you'll be in my heart

Yes, you'll be in my heart

From this day on

Now and forever more

You'll be in my heart

No matter what they say

You'll be here in my heart

Always

Always

Credits

Dirilis: 1999

Penulis lagu: Phil Collins

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu You'll Be In My Heart - Phil Collins

Lagu yang menjadi soundtrack film animasi Disney ini bercerita tentang dua orang yang secara fisik terpisah, tetapi selalu dekat dalam ikatan perasaan.