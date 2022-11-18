Lirik Lagu You'll Be In My Heart - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik You'll Be In My Heart - Phil Collins
Come stop your crying
It will be alright
Just take my hand
Hold it tight
I will protect you
From all around you
I will be here
Don't you cry
For one so small
You seem so strong
My arms will hold you
Keep you safe and warm
This bond between us
Can't be broken
I will be here don't you cry
'Cause you'll be in my heart
Yes, you'll be in my heart
From this day on
Now and forever more
You'll be in my heart
No matter what they say
You'll be here in my heart
Always
Always
Credits
Dirilis: 1999
Penulis lagu: Phil Collins
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu You'll Be In My Heart - Phil Collins
Lagu yang menjadi soundtrack film animasi Disney ini bercerita tentang dua orang yang secara fisik terpisah, tetapi selalu dekat dalam ikatan perasaan.
