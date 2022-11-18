Lirik Lagu Don’t Panic - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Panic - Coldplay

Bones sinking like stones

All that we've fought for

Homes, places we've grown

All of us are done for

And we live in a beautiful world

Yeah, we do

Yeah, we do

We live in a beautiful world

Bones sinking like stones

All that we've fought for

Homes, places we've grown

All of us are done for

And we live in a beautiful world

Yeah, we do

Yeah, we do

We live in a beautiful world

And we live in a beautiful world

Yeah, we do

Yeah, we do

We live in a beautiful world

Oh, all that I know

There's nothing here to run from

'Cause yeah

Everybody here has got somebody to lean on

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Parachutes

Dirilis: 2000

Pencipta lagu: C. Martin, J. Buckland, W. Champion, G. Berryman

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Post-Britpop, Soft rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Don’t Panic

Don't Panic merupakan lagu yang ditulis dan direkam oleh band rock alternatif Inggris Coldplay.