Lirik Lagu Don’t Panic - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Panic - Coldplay
Bones sinking like stones
All that we've fought for
Homes, places we've grown
All of us are done for
And we live in a beautiful world
Yeah, we do
Yeah, we do
We live in a beautiful world
Bones sinking like stones
All that we've fought for
Homes, places we've grown
All of us are done for
And we live in a beautiful world
Yeah, we do
Yeah, we do
We live in a beautiful world
And we live in a beautiful world
Yeah, we do
Yeah, we do
We live in a beautiful world
Oh, all that I know
There's nothing here to run from
'Cause yeah
Everybody here has got somebody to lean on
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Parachutes
Dirilis: 2000
Pencipta lagu: C. Martin, J. Buckland, W. Champion, G. Berryman
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Post-Britpop, Soft rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Don’t Panic
Don't Panic merupakan lagu yang ditulis dan direkam oleh band rock alternatif Inggris Coldplay.
