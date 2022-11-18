Lirik Lagu Sing – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sing – Mocca

Sing… sing a song

Sing aloud

Sing outstrong

Sing a good things… Not bad

Sing of happy… Not sad

Sing… sing a song

Make it simple to last your holy love

Don't worry that it's not good enough

For anyone else who hear

Just Sing...sing a song...

La… la… la....

La… la… la... (2x)

La… la… la



Sing… sing a song

Let the world… sing along

Sing aloud there… could be

Sing for you with for me

Sing… sing a song

Make it simple to last your holy love

Don't worry that it's not good enough

For anyone else who hear

Just sing… sing a song...

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Colours

Dirilis: 2007

Fakta di Balik Lagu Sing

Mocca adalah sebuah band pop indie dari Indonesia. Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.

Gaya musik band ini terinspirasi oleh suara retro tahun 70-an, dengan pengaruh swing, bossa nova, pop dan jazz.