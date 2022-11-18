Lirik Lagu Sing – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sing… sing a song
Sing aloud
Sing outstrong
Sing a good things… Not bad
Sing of happy… Not sad
Sing… sing a song
Make it simple to last your holy love
Don't worry that it's not good enough
For anyone else who hear
Just Sing...sing a song...
La… la… la....
La… la… la... (2x)
La… la… la
Sing… sing a song
Let the world… sing along
Sing aloud there… could be
Sing for you with for me
Sing… sing a song
Make it simple to last your holy love
Don't worry that it's not good enough
For anyone else who hear
Just sing… sing a song...
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: Colours
Dirilis: 2007
Fakta di Balik Lagu Sing
Mocca adalah sebuah band pop indie dari Indonesia. Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.
Gaya musik band ini terinspirasi oleh suara retro tahun 70-an, dengan pengaruh swing, bossa nova, pop dan jazz.
