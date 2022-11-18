Lirik Lagu I Will Wait For You – US The Duo dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Will Wait For You – US The Duo
Everything was fine the way it was
Normal and ordinary
Then there was you, so randomly too
And now you're staring at me
No one can choose who they fall for
Or when they fall, or how they fall, or why
I, well I fell for you and I must wait
It's only a matter of time
I will wait for you my darling
And I will wait for you
Oooh
Oooh
Everything was cool the way it was
Just me, my thoughts, and I
Then there was you, so randomly too
The way that you walked by
No one can choose who they fall for
Or when they fall, or how they fall, or why
I, well I fell for you and I must wait
It's only a matter of time
I will wait for you my darling
And I will wait for you
I will wait for you my darling
And I will wait for you
No, no I don't fall in love
No I can't fall in love
It's much too complicated
Haven't tried it before
I don't need it anymore
So I thought, so I thought
So I thought
I will wait for you my darling
And I will wait for you
I will wait for you my darling
And I will wait for you
