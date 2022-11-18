Lirik Lagu I Will Wait For You – US The Duo dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Will Wait For You – US The Duo

Everything was fine the way it was

Normal and ordinary

Then there was you, so randomly too

And now you're staring at me

No one can choose who they fall for

Or when they fall, or how they fall, or why

I, well I fell for you and I must wait

It's only a matter of time

I will wait for you my darling

And I will wait for you

Oooh

Oooh

Everything was cool the way it was

Just me, my thoughts, and I

Then there was you, so randomly too

The way that you walked by

No one can choose who they fall for

Or when they fall, or how they fall, or why

I, well I fell for you and I must wait

It's only a matter of time

I will wait for you my darling

And I will wait for you

I will wait for you my darling

And I will wait for you

No, no I don't fall in love

No I can't fall in love

It's much too complicated

Haven't tried it before

I don't need it anymore

So I thought, so I thought

So I thought

I will wait for you my darling

And I will wait for you

I will wait for you my darling

And I will wait for you