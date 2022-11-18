Lirik Lagu Take Me Home – US The Duo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take Me Home – US The Duo

I'm only happy when I'm with you

Home for me is where you are

I try to smile and push on through

But home for me is where you are

They tell me that I'll make it

It'll only be a while

But a while lasts forever

Without you

Send out the alarms

I'm all alone

Wrap me in your arms

Take me home

Take me home

To your arms

I won't be happy 'till I'm with you

Home for me is where you are

These four walls are nothing without you

Home for me is where you are

They tell me that I'll make it

It'll only be a while

But a while lasts forever

Without you

Send out the alarms

I'm all alone

Wrap me in your arms

Take me home

Take me home

To your arms

Send out the alarms

I'm all alone

Wrap me in your arms

And take me home

Take me home

Take me home

Take me home

To your arms

Kredit

Album: Us

Dirilis: 2014

Artis: Us the Duo

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop