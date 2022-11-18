Lirik Lagu Take Me Home – US The Duo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take Me Home – US The Duo
I'm only happy when I'm with you
Home for me is where you are
I try to smile and push on through
But home for me is where you are
They tell me that I'll make it
It'll only be a while
But a while lasts forever
Without you
Send out the alarms
I'm all alone
Wrap me in your arms
Take me home
Take me home
To your arms
I won't be happy 'till I'm with you
Home for me is where you are
These four walls are nothing without you
Home for me is where you are
They tell me that I'll make it
It'll only be a while
But a while lasts forever
Without you
Send out the alarms
I'm all alone
Wrap me in your arms
Take me home
Take me home
To your arms
Send out the alarms
I'm all alone
Wrap me in your arms
And take me home
Take me home
Take me home
Take me home
To your arms
Kredit
Album: Us
Dirilis: 2014
Artis: Us the Duo
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Artikel Pilihan