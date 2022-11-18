Lirik Lagu Lazy Day – Us3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lazy Day – Us3

Well it's the lazy days, what? The lazy days

I'm sittin' back in my lounge chair stone cold maxin'

Thinkin' 'bout the next mc I'm gonna wax

In concert, goin' beserk, but not today

Today I'm cold chillin' right around my way

A dip-dipperty-doo-dah-a dipperty-day

Say partner would you run to the store and buy me a philly

Roll up the ism and get illy

Coolin' while I rule 'cause I went to school

I'm lampin' with my girl travel 'round the world

I'm puffin' on the hay the nubian way

So parlez, parlez, parlez 'cause it's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

Well it's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

It's just a lazy day

Well in 1991, I was out to have fun

But in 1992, I hit the rocks for a few

But now it's 1993, and kid it's all about me

And now I'm lampin' in the shade cause I'm P-A-I-D

On my way home one day I ran into this girl, she said

"Hi-C would you take me for a whirl in your Beamer?"

I said nope 'cause she's a schemer

I stay away from hookers tryin' to take me to the cleaners

Rancho, Sanchero, I'm makin' mad dinero

Ya don't like my style, huh, so check it

When I rock the mic kid ya better obey

And take heed to what I say 'cause it's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

Well it's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

It's just a lazy day

Well I made it back to my crib in one piece

It never ceases to amaze when my vocals released

Mom Dukes knocked on my door, she said "Go to the store

I need some greens and cornbread, and boy cut off those dreads"

So I went to the store then hopped to the barber shop

I told my man Ed to hook up the low flat top

This kid Boo was there, he said he had a sack

I said cool, chilly chill, we'll spark it on the way back

So hey rolled up the hey now you're talkin'

Sparked the phillz nilz then we kept on walkin'

This is a normal day right around my way

So parlez, parlez, parlez 'cause it's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

Well it's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

It's just a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

Well it's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

It's a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

It's just a lazy day

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

Hey yeah, hey yeah, hey-oh

Hey yeah, hey yeah-oh

