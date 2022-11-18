Lirik Lagu Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Tear Us Apart
Don't ask me
What you know is true
Don't have to tell you
I love your precious heart
I, I was standing
You were there
Two worlds collided
And they could never tear us apart
We could live for a thousand years
But if I hurt you
I'd make wine from your tears
I told you
That we could fly
'Cause we all have wings
But some of us don't know why
I was standing
You were there
Two worlds collided
And they could never ever tear us apart
I, I was standing
(Don't ask me)
(You know it's true)
You were there
(Worlds collided)
Two worlds collided
(We're shining through)
And they could never tear us apart
You, you were standing
(Don't ask me)
(You know it's true)
I was there
(Worlds collided)
Two worlds collided
(We're shining through)
And they could never, ever, ever, tear us apart
