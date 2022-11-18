Lirik Lagu Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Tear Us Apart

Don't ask me

What you know is true

Don't have to tell you

I love your precious heart

I, I was standing

You were there

Two worlds collided

And they could never tear us apart

We could live for a thousand years

But if I hurt you

I'd make wine from your tears

I told you

That we could fly

'Cause we all have wings

But some of us don't know why

I was standing

You were there

Two worlds collided

And they could never ever tear us apart

I, I was standing

(Don't ask me)

(You know it's true)

You were there

(Worlds collided)

Two worlds collided

(We're shining through)

And they could never tear us apart

You, you were standing

(Don't ask me)

(You know it's true)

I was there

(Worlds collided)

Two worlds collided

(We're shining through)

And they could never, ever, ever, tear us apart

