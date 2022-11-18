Lirik Lagu Eleven Long Years – Us3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Eleven Long Years – Us3

Mi tek off mi land down now in Jamaica

Callaloo, di box juice, and di sensimillia

Givin' thanks and praise to almighty jah jah

Glad fi reach now mi safe, mi have fi seen mi father

Di sun it a beat and mi a get well para

'cause a many many tings a di Yoot man now I would like to know

Was he fat, was he slim, did he drink or did he smoke?

These are di type a di tings a weh a di Yoot man a want fi know

It's been eleven long years since mi seen mi father

Ay ay mi father

Thank God, bless God, mi a go see mi father

Now mi know mi reach know mi know mi safe

Now mi see mi father a come

'cause a many many years since him gone

When him tek a tek a house and land

Fi go better himself, big up himself

For weh him did dream a weh did he plan

'cause di ting I remember di most he was ambitious man

So him build up a house, build up a land, buy up a car and a minivan

Fi go settle himself and a wait fi di day when a Yoot man come along

So everything set, everything fly

Now mi know cool and go blow my mind

Because mi ready fi go see my father

And dat's di only thing upon my mind

Kredit

Artis: Us3

Album: Hand On the Touch

Dirilis: 1993

Fakta Us3

Us3 merupakan sebuah grup musik beraliran rap jazz asal Inggris yang dibentuk di London pada tahun 1992.

Nama grup musik yang mereka buat ini terinspirasi dari album Horace Parlan, Berjudul Us Three sekaligus di sponsori oleh Alfred Lion yakni pendiri Blue Note Records.

Hampir semua album mereka diproduksi oleh Lion.