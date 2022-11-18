Lirik Lagu Eleven Long Years – Us3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Eleven Long Years – Us3
Mi tek off mi land down now in Jamaica
Callaloo, di box juice, and di sensimillia
Givin' thanks and praise to almighty jah jah
Glad fi reach now mi safe, mi have fi seen mi father
Di sun it a beat and mi a get well para
'cause a many many tings a di Yoot man now I would like to know
Was he fat, was he slim, did he drink or did he smoke?
These are di type a di tings a weh a di Yoot man a want fi know
It's been eleven long years since mi seen mi father
Ay ay mi father
Thank God, bless God, mi a go see mi father
Now mi know mi reach know mi know mi safe
Now mi see mi father a come
'cause a many many years since him gone
When him tek a tek a house and land
Fi go better himself, big up himself
For weh him did dream a weh did he plan
'cause di ting I remember di most he was ambitious man
So him build up a house, build up a land, buy up a car and a minivan
Fi go settle himself and a wait fi di day when a Yoot man come along
So everything set, everything fly
Now mi know cool and go blow my mind
Because mi ready fi go see my father
And dat's di only thing upon my mind
Kredit
Artis: Us3
Album: Hand On the Touch
Dirilis: 1993
Fakta Us3
Us3 merupakan sebuah grup musik beraliran rap jazz asal Inggris yang dibentuk di London pada tahun 1992.
Nama grup musik yang mereka buat ini terinspirasi dari album Horace Parlan, Berjudul Us Three sekaligus di sponsori oleh Alfred Lion yakni pendiri Blue Note Records.
Hampir semua album mereka diproduksi oleh Lion.
