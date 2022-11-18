Lirik Lagu Hyper-Ballad – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hyper-Ballad – Mocca
We live on a mountain, right at the top
There's a beautiful view from the top of the mountain
Every morning I walk towards the edge
And throw little things off
Like car parts, bottles and cutlery
Or whatever I find lying around
It's become a habit
A way to start the day
I go through all this
Before you wake me up
So I can feel happier
To be safe up here with you
I go through all this
Before you wake me up
So I can feel happier
To be safe up here with you
It's real early morning
No one is awake
I'm back at my cliff
Still throwing things off
I listen to the sounds they make
On their way down
I follow with my eyes 'til they crash
Imagine what my body would sound like
Slamming against those rocks
When it lands, will my eyes be closed or open
I go through all this
Before you wake me up
So I can feel happier
To be safe up here with you
