Lirik Lagu Hyper-Ballad – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hyper-Ballad – Mocca

We live on a mountain, right at the top

There's a beautiful view from the top of the mountain

Every morning I walk towards the edge

And throw little things off

Like car parts, bottles and cutlery

Or whatever I find lying around

It's become a habit

A way to start the day

I go through all this

Before you wake me up

So I can feel happier

To be safe up here with you

I go through all this

Before you wake me up

So I can feel happier

To be safe up here with you

It's real early morning

No one is awake

I'm back at my cliff

Still throwing things off

I listen to the sounds they make

On their way down

I follow with my eyes 'til they crash

Imagine what my body would sound like

Slamming against those rocks

When it lands, will my eyes be closed or open

I go through all this

Before you wake me up

So I can feel happier

To be safe up here with you