Lirik Lagu What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Lovers Do - Maroon 5

Say, say, say, hey, hey now baby

Oh mama, don't play now baby

Say, say, say, hey, hey now baby

Said let's get one thing straight now baby

Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not?

I'll bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not?

Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna do what lovers do ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna do what lovers do, ooh

Say, say, say, hey, hey now baby

You gon' make me hit you with that lay down, baby (oh)

Ooh, say, say, say, hey, hey now baby

You know what I need, out the gate now baby (oh, oh)

Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not?

I'll bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not?

Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna do what lovers do ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you (wishin')

Ooh, ooh

Tryna do what lovers do ooh

What lovers do (hmm, na-na-na, hey yeah)

What lovers do (hmm, na-na-na) (oh, oh)